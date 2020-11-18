2 separately shot in Calumet City over single day

CALUMET CITY — Police found a woman wounded near the Indiana state line late Tuesday in the city's second shooting within 24 hours.

Calumet City police responded about 9:50 p.m. to the 1400 block of State Line Road for a report of shots fired and found the woman, a 40-year-old of Calumet City, who had been shot, department officials said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was being kept in stable condition.

Officials did not immediately disclose additional details surrounding an ongoing investigation.

Almost a day earlier, police found a man suffering a gunshot wound in the city's north end, officials said.

Officers responded about 9:40 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of Greenbay Avenue for a report of shots fired and found the 36-year-old Harvey man wounded, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital and was later released, police said.

"At this point, the investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public," a department news release states.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.