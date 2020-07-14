2 shot, 1 stabbed in series of incidents in Gary, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Police responded to three incidents Monday that resulted in people being hospitalized, including two shootings and one stabbing, officials said.

Gary Police Department responded about 9:10 p.m. to West 10th Avenue and Morton Street for a report of a stabbing, Lt. Dawn Westerfield Said.

There, officers found a 63-year-old Gary man inside a home, who appeared to have been stabbed several times, Westerfield said.

The man told police a male suspect forced his way into the home and stabbed him multiple times. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition wasn't known as of Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, about 3:22 p.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of MacArthur Boulevard, in Munster, for a report of a gunshot victim, Westerfield said.

A 22-year-old Gary man at the scene told officers he was shot outside a convenience store near 30th Avenue and Calhoun Street. The man did not provide additional details to police as of Tuesday afternoon, Westerfield said.

About 1:50 p.m., police responded to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for a walk-in gunshot victim.