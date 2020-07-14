2 shot, 1 stabbed in series of incidents in Gary, police say

GARY — Police responded to three incidents Monday that resulted in people being hospitalized, including two shootings and one stabbing, officials said.
Gary Police Department responded about 9:10 p.m. to West 10th Avenue and Morton Street for a report of a stabbing, Lt. Dawn Westerfield Said.
There, officers found a 63-year-old Gary man inside a home, who appeared to have been stabbed several times, Westerfield said.
The man told police a male suspect forced his way into the home and stabbed him multiple times. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition wasn't known as of Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier, about 3:22 p.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of MacArthur Boulevard, in Munster, for a report of a gunshot victim, Westerfield said.
A 22-year-old Gary man at the scene told officers he was shot outside a convenience store near 30th Avenue and Calhoun Street. The man did not provide additional details to police as of Tuesday afternoon, Westerfield said.
About 1:50 p.m., police responded to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for a walk-in gunshot victim.
Officers spoke with a 46-year-old Gary man, who said he was driving in the 200 block of East 16th Avenue when a man in a white vehicle shot at him, Westerfield said.
The man then drove himself to the hospital, where he was treated for gunshot wounds, Westerfield said.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
