2 suspected of stealing elderly person's wallet, making purchases, police say

HIGHLAND — Police are asking the public to help identify two people suspected of stealing a shopper's wallet and using his or her credit card to make fraudulent purchases.

Highland police allege the suspects stole an elderly shopper's wallet Aug. 18 while inside the Meijer at Indianapolis Boulevard.

The pair is suspected of then using a credit card in the wallet to buy items inside the Walmart in Schererville, police said.

The suspects left the scene in a car believed to be an Infiniti M35 or G37, police said.

Surveillance images provided by police show the suspects appear to be middle-aged black women. One was wearing a blue shirt, and the other a pink shirt, at the time of the incident, police said.

Both were wearing masks, photos showed.

The suspect who wore a blue shirt has a tattoo on her right arm, and the one who wore a pink shirt has bowed legs, police said.