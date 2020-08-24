 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 suspected of stealing elderly person's wallet, making purchases, police say
alert urgent

2 suspected of stealing elderly person's wallet, making purchases, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — Police are asking the public to help identify two people suspected of stealing a shopper's wallet and using his or her credit card to make fraudulent purchases.

Highland police allege the suspects stole an elderly shopper's wallet Aug. 18 while inside the Meijer at Indianapolis Boulevard.

The pair is suspected of then using a credit card in the wallet to buy items inside the Walmart in Schererville, police said.

The suspects left the scene in a car believed to be an Infiniti M35 or G37, police said.

Surveillance images provided by police show the suspects appear to be middle-aged black women. One was wearing a blue shirt, and the other a pink shirt, at the time of the incident, police said.

Both were wearing masks, photos showed.

The suspect who wore a blue shirt has a tattoo on her right arm, and the one who wore a pink shirt has bowed legs, police said.

Police asked anyone with information on the suspects to contact Detective Darren Conley with the Highland Police Department at 219-838-3184.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Aug. 24

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts