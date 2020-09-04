2 taken to hospitals after driver slams into building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE COUNTY — A driver and a woman inside a building were taken to a local hospital Tuesday after the driver crashed into one of the building's walls, police said.

LaPorte County sheriff's deputies responded about 3:55 p.m. to the building at 9856 W. County Road 400 North, Capt. Derek Allen said.

A deputy found a vehicle lodged in one of the walls of the building, which houses a doctor's office.

A woman inside the building at the time of the crash suffered an injury to her lower body and was taken to a hospital, Allen said.

The driver also was taken to a hospital, he said.

Sheriff's police continue to investigate the crash, Allen said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.