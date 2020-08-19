2 teachers test positive for COVID-19, closing Lake County elementary building

The building will be closed until Aug. 24, according to Green's letter.

The two teachers who reported positive cases have been directed to continue working from home following the advice of their health care providers, Wright said.

All teachers reporting to work in their school buildings are being advised to stay within their own classrooms. Wright said she encourages staff to wear masks and maintain social distancing when moving throughout the buildings for break or lunch.

The superintendent said all staff meetings are taking place via Zoom.

Wright said the two cases are the first she has learned of in the school city.

Students will continue virtual instruction in the school city as planned for the first nine weeks of the school year.

Green encouraged all staff to contact a family physician if experiencing any symptoms, such as fever, new or persistent cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue or stomach issues.

The East Chicago cases are among the first to be reported in connection with schools reopening this month in Northwest Indiana.