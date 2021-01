2 teens arrested after vehicle chase, police say

SCHERERVILLE — Police took two teenagers into custody after a vehicle pursuit that started in Schererville ended in Dyer early Sunday.

Police initially responded to a call referencing a stolen vehicle from a residence near Burr Street and 75th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Police located the vehicle about 30 minutes later and attempted a traffic stop, Schererville police Deputy Chief Jeff Cook, said.

The driver fled onto U.S. 30 and headed west to Dyer, eventually stopping at Calumet Avenue. One vehicle occupant was immediately taken into custody and another was apprehended by a Schererville Police K-9 after a short foot pursuit, Cook said.

The two suspects are 18 and 13-years-old. Auto theft and other charges are expected to be presented Monday, Cook said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.