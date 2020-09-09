 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 teens nabbed after fleeing in stolen vehicle following armed robbery, police say
breaking urgent

2 teens nabbed after fleeing in stolen vehicle following armed robbery, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police stock
Times file photo

HAMMOND — Two teenage boys were arrested Monday on suspicion of armed robbery and fleeing police, police say.

The suspects, a 16-year-old from East Chicago and a 13-year-old from Gary, had not been formally charged as of early Wednesday.

A pursuit stemmed from an earlier robbery at a Days Inn Hotel, in which the pair is suspected of stealing a person's car at gunpoint, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Hammond police responded about 3:30 p.m. Monday to the Days Inn at 4000 Calumet Ave., where a 17-year-old boy from Merrillville said the pair robbed him.

The Merrillville teen told police one of the suspects pointed a gun at him, took his car keys and other belongings and got into the Merrillville teen's car with the other suspect and drove away, Kellogg said.

They then drove into East Chicago, where local police found and attempted to stop them. However, the suspects fled back into Hammond, where the car got stuck near railroad tracks in the 6700 block of Indianapolis Boulevard.

Both fled on foot and were arrested without incident shortly thereafter. No one was injured during the alleged robbery or pursuit, Kellogg said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

1
1
1
1
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

"A Bristol Minute" for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts