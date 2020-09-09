2 teens nabbed after fleeing in stolen vehicle following armed robbery, police say

HAMMOND — Two teenage boys were arrested Monday on suspicion of armed robbery and fleeing police, police say.
The suspects, a 16-year-old from East Chicago and a 13-year-old from Gary, had not been formally charged as of early Wednesday.
A pursuit stemmed from an earlier robbery at a Days Inn Hotel, in which the pair is suspected of stealing a person's car at gunpoint, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Hammond police responded about 3:30 p.m. Monday to the Days Inn at 4000 Calumet Ave., where a 17-year-old boy from Merrillville said the pair robbed him.
The Merrillville teen told police one of the suspects pointed a gun at him, took his car keys and other belongings and got into the Merrillville teen's car with the other suspect and drove away, Kellogg said.
They then drove into East Chicago, where local police found and attempted to stop them. However, the suspects fled back into Hammond, where the car got stuck near railroad tracks in the 6700 block of Indianapolis Boulevard.
Both fled on foot and were arrested without incident shortly thereafter. No one was injured during the alleged robbery or pursuit, Kellogg said.
