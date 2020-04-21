2 Valparaiso seniors named National Merit Scholars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two Valparaiso High School students have been named National Merit Scholars.

Oluseyi J. Ogundipe and James F. Rusher III were among approximately 1,000 seniors across the country to receive scholarships in the National Merit Scholarship Corporation's corporate-sponsored awards announced in a news release Tuesday.

The Valparaiso seniors' awards will vary based on scholarship type. Most of the corporate-sponsored awards will be renewable among a student's four years of undergraduate study and range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year, according to the release.

Some scholarships will be awarded in one-type payments ranging between $2,500 and $5,000.

The corporate scholarships are awarded among National Merit Finalists to children of partner corporation employees, who are residents of a community partner companies serve or who are interested in pursuing career fields in alignment with those a partner company wishes to help advance.

Ogundipe and Rusher were awarded Walgreen Co. Scholarships, according to the news release, with plans to pursue careers in computer science and actuarial science, respectively.

The Valparaiso students were two of 28 Hoosier seniors awarded a corporate National Merit Scholarship.