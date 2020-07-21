2 victims shot, 1 found unresponsive in alley, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — Authorities found one gunshot victim lying in the middle of an alleyway after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon, police said. Another victim was driven to a local hospital.

Around 3 p.m. East Chicago police responded to reports of a man down and shots fired near the 4000 block of Pulaski Street and Alder Street, said Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

Officers found an unconscious man in serious condition in an alleyway who had been shot. Police then learned of another man suffering from gunshot wounds who was driven to St. Catherine Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is active and further details were not immediately available, Rivera said.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the East Chicago Health Department at 219-660-0000.

