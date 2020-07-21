You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2 victims shot, 1 found unresponsive in alley, police say
breaking urgent

2 victims shot, 1 found unresponsive in alley, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime scene stock generic
Lauren Cross

EAST CHICAGO — Authorities found one gunshot victim lying in the middle of an alleyway after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon, police said. Another victim was driven to a local hospital. 

Around 3 p.m. East Chicago police responded to reports of a man down and shots fired near the 4000 block of Pulaski Street and Alder Street, said Deputy Chief Jose Rivera. 

Officers found an unconscious man in serious condition in an alleyway who had been shot. Police then learned of another man suffering from gunshot wounds who was driven to St. Catherine Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. 

The investigation is active and further details were not immediately available, Rivera said.  

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the East Chicago Health Department at 219-660-0000. 

 Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Lake Central shares updates in school reopening plan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts