2 women victims of armed carjacking in Munster, police say

MUNSTER — A stolen vehicle was recovered late Sunday in Chicago two males armed with a gun carjacked two women and took off with some of their belongings, police said.

The women told investigators the males, who appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s, approached them about 11 p.m. in the 8100 block of Monroe Avenue, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.

The women, ages 22 and 23, were inside the vehicle, which was parked in a driveway, police said.

One of the suspects displayed a black semi-automatic firearm and demanded the women to give up the vehicle, their keys and cellphones, police said.

The suspects then took off in the vehicle with one of the women's purse and wallet, police said.

The vehicle was recovered in Chicago about an hour later, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Nolan Archer at 219-836-6672.

