2 wounded after shots ring out at party, police say

GRIFFITH – Two people were treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital after shots were fired during a party at Park West Apartments, police said.

A 20-year-old Lansing man was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus. His injuries were non-life-threatening. A second man, 27, from Harvey, transported himself to the hospital for a graze wound, Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance said.

Griffith police responded about 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person suffering a gunshot wound.

Officers learned the injured were shot after a group of three "unruly persons" arrived at a party at Park West. The group was removed from the apartment before shots were fired, striking the two men in their 20s, Mance said.

Several residents' vehicles were also struck by stray bullets.

An investigation into the shooting was still ongoing as of Monday afternoon.

Police asked anyone with information to call Detective Sergeant Jim Sibley at 219-924-7503, extension 239. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling 219-922-3085, police said.