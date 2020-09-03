 Skip to main content
2 wounded in separate shootings during past week, police say
2 wounded in separate shootings during past week, police say

GARY — Two people were wounded in separate shootings in the past week, police said.

Officers found a 39-year-old Gary man with a gunshot wound to his right arm about 5:30 a.m. Thursday at Cline Avenue and Chicago Avenue, near the Gary and East Chicago city limits, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The man told police he'd been shot by someone in a vehicle after he stopped in the area because his car broke down.

Officers found a revolver with a spent shell casing inside the trunk of the man's car while investigating the scene, Hamady said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.

On Aug. 28, a 19-year-old Gary man arrived about 11 a.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus with a gunshot wound to the right arm, police said.

The man told police he was walking in an alley near West Fifth Avenue and Grant Street when a white Lincoln SUV pulled up and someone inside began shooting, Hamady said.

Police asked anyone with information about the shootings to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

