2 wounded in shooting at apartment complex
MERRILLVILLE — Two people were wounded early Thursday in a shooting at the Hickory Ridge Apartments complex, police said.

Merrillville police were dispatched about 12:25 a.m. to the 1700 block of West 57th Avenue for a report of a shooting, Assistant Chief Kostas Nuses said.

Two people with gunshot wounds were taken to local hospitals, where they were treated and released, he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Alexander Van Rite at 219-769-3531, ext. 349 or at avanrite@merrillville.in.gov.

