2 wounded in shooting near house party, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A 14-year-old East Chicago girl and 50-year-old Hazel Crest woman were wounded in a shooting Saturday near a house party at Parrish Avenue, police said.

East Chicago police responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 3700 block of Parrish Avenue for a report of shots fired. There, officers found the woman and girl sitting outside with gunshot wounds, Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.

The girl had been shot in her right hand and the woman in her upper left chest. Both were transported to St. Catherine Hospital in stable condition, Rivera said.

Witnesses told officers an argument had broken out at a nearby party when a man began shooting. It was not clear whether the shooter intended to hit the woman and girl, police said.

That man's identity was unknown as of Monday. Police described him only as a black male, adding witnesses said he was at the party with his girlfriend.