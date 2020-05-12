You are the owner of this article.
2-year-old girl shoots man in head, injures woman, police say
2-year-old girl shoots man in head, injures woman, police say

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 2-year-old girl found a handgun on a bed and accidentally fired it, shooting a man in the head, police said.

The shooting Friday afternoon at a Lafayette apartment injured Justin Davis, 20, police said. The bullet also apparently passed through the thigh of a woman inside the apartment, police said.

Davis is not expected to survive, his grandmother, Angelia Johnson of Chicago, told the Journal and Courier.

Family members from Chicago came to be by his bedside at an Indianapolis hospital, Johnson said Monday.

The relationships among Davis, the woman and the girl was not clear. The names of the woman and the girl haven’t been released.

