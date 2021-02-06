 Skip to main content
2-year-old hospitalized with gunshot wound to the head, police say
EAST CHICAGO — A 2-year-old was hospitalized after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head Friday afternoon, police said.

East Chicago police responded at 12:56 p.m. to a residence in the 3900 block of Fir Street in reference to a 2-year-old shot inside, Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.

Officers located the 2-year-old, who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the left side of his head. The child was conscious, Rivera said.

The boy was taken to St. Catherine's Hospital in critical condition and later transported to UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital.

Family members at the scene told police the boy had located his father's gun in the residence and shot himself with it. The father was brought in for questioning, Rivera said.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call East Chicago Police's anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 219-391-8318.

