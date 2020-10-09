20-year-old found shot outside, police say

HAMMOND — Officers found a 20-year-old with a gunshot wound outside Friday night.

At 7:50 p.m. police responded to a person shot in the 1100 block of Logan Street in Hammond, said Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Officers found a man outside with a gunshot wound in his leg. He was taken to St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond and his current condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and limited details were immediately available. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Hammond Police Department Detective Bureau at 219-852-2906.

