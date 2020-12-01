2019 school finance data to be released soon

A state committee unanimously approved changes to the presentation of several public indicators used to help compare and assess the fiscal health of Indiana’s public school districts.

The School Corporation Fiscal and Qualitative Indicators Committee of the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeal Board met Tuesday afternoon to vote on the changes, which will take effect with the upcoming release of 2019 school finance data.

This will be the first release of school finance data following Indiana’s recent shift in school funding structures in 2019, prompting discussion of how best to share data representing past and present school funds.

While school corporations once had multiple funds, such as capital projects, bus replacement and transportation funds, supported through local property taxes, a change in Indiana law created the school operations fund to cover these and other nonacademic expenses.

A separate education fund, supported by state and federal revenues, is now used for educational expenses related to student instruction and learning.

Fiscal indicators up until the upcoming release of 2019 data reflected the old funding structure in its comparisons of fund balances, revenue sources and expenditures.