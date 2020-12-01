2019 school finance data to be released soon

A state committee unanimously approved changes to the presentation of several public indicators used to help compare and assess the fiscal health of Indiana’s public school districts.
The School Corporation Fiscal and Qualitative Indicators Committee of the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeal Board met Tuesday afternoon to vote on the changes, which will take effect with the upcoming release of 2019 school finance data.
This will be the first release of school finance data following Indiana’s recent shift in school funding structures in 2019, prompting discussion of how best to share data representing past and present school funds.
While school corporations once had multiple funds, such as capital projects, bus replacement and transportation funds, supported through local property taxes, a change in Indiana law created the school operations fund to cover these and other nonacademic expenses.
A separate education fund, supported by state and federal revenues, is now used for educational expenses related to student instruction and learning.
Fiscal indicators up until the upcoming release of 2019 data reflected the old funding structure in its comparisons of fund balances, revenue sources and expenditures.
The DUAB Fiscal Indicator Committee agreed to several changes Tuesday to help represent the new education and operation funds in comparison to the old funding structure.
Proposed changes will add new fund classifications for a more detailed comparison of spending, allow users to toggle between funds established before and after the 2019 change, and share a more detailed look at fall and spring enrollment counts used to determine state funding.
The updated indicators will also for the first time distinguish between virtual and in-person enrollment counts, which carry differing amounts of funding to schools.
By Indiana law, students who receive half or more of their instruction virtually are funded at 85% of a traditional, in-person student.
In future iterations of the fiscal indicators data, students taught virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic will be considered the same as traditional, in-person students to reflect sustained funding for these students.
The 2019 data and updated fiscal indicators are expected to be posted by the end of this month, Fiscal Indicators Committee Chair Courtney Schaafsma said in the Tuesday meeting.
Current fiscal data, as well as proposed changes are available on the Fiscal Indicators Committee’s website at in.gov/duab/2377.htm.
Calumet College of St. Joseph
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Duneland School Corp.
East Porter County School Corp.
Griffith Public Schools
Hanover Community School Corp.
Indiana University Northwest
Lake Central School Corp.
Michigan City Area Schools
Portage Township Schools
Purdue University Northwest
School City of East Chicago
School City of Hammond
School City of Hobart
School City of Whiting
School Town of Highland
Union Township School Corp.
Valparaiso Community Schools
Valparaiso University
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!