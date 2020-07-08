You are the owner of this article.
2020 Walk for Disabled American Veterans canceled, organization says
2020 Walk for Disabled American Veterans canceled, organization says

2020 Walk for Disabled American Veterans canceled

Participants walk during the annual Walk for the Disabled American Veterans at Wicker Park in 2018. 

 Provided

This year's Walk for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at Wicker Memorial Park has been canceled. 

The event is hosted by DAV Chapter No. 17, based in Hammond.

"With heavy hearts, our walk has been canceled this year. The Walk for the DAV has always been our community's way to help local Disabled American Veterans, and we appreciate the assistance of each and every one of our supporters," the organization said in a news release. 

Originally, the event was set to take place in May, but was later rescheduled for Aug. 8. 

Traditionally, there is a $20 donation to walk in the event, which is open to the public and family friendly.

There also are exhibits on display, including the Indiana Patriot Guard’s Flag Display along with an Indiana’s Fallen Heroes Tribute that pays homage to hundreds of fallen military heroes from Indiana who have died in the line of combat over the past two decades and a pavilion of local military artifacts from the Tri-Town Safety Village’s Veterans Museum, the news release states.

For more information, email commander@dav17in.com.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

