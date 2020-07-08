2020 Walk for Disabled American Veterans canceled, organization says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year's Walk for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at Wicker Memorial Park has been canceled.

The event is hosted by DAV Chapter No. 17, based in Hammond.

"With heavy hearts, our walk has been canceled this year. The Walk for the DAV has always been our community's way to help local Disabled American Veterans, and we appreciate the assistance of each and every one of our supporters," the organization said in a news release.

Originally, the event was set to take place in May, but was later rescheduled for Aug. 8.

Traditionally, there is a $20 donation to walk in the event, which is open to the public and family friendly.

There also are exhibits on display, including the Indiana Patriot Guard’s Flag Display along with an Indiana’s Fallen Heroes Tribute that pays homage to hundreds of fallen military heroes from Indiana who have died in the line of combat over the past two decades and a pavilion of local military artifacts from the Tri-Town Safety Village’s Veterans Museum, the news release states.