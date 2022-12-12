21st Century Charter students become youngest in Indiana to seek bachelor's degrees

GARY — Khaya Njumbe is believed to be the youngest person in Indiana history to earn an associate degree.

Njumbe, 13, and Abram Lewis, 16, earned two-year degrees in May at Ivy Tech Community College in Gary. Now they've become the youngest scholars in the state to be accepted into degree-track, four-year university programs, according to the Indiana and Purdue systems.

Professors are sometimes shocked to see them in class.

"Sometimes, they think that I'm one of the other professors' children," Njumbe said. "Or my mom is in the school and I'm just wandering around."

Lewis talked about a professor who offered extra credit to students who registered to vote and was surprised when he said he wasn't old enough to do so. Another professor was equally surprised when Lewis had to miss class for the PSAT.

Njumbe and Lewis are students at 21st Century Charter School in Gary, which allows high school students to take dual-enrollment classes. However, instead of hosting those classes in its own building, the school buses students to Ivy Tech, Indiana University Northwest and Purdue University Northwest, where the high schoolers attend college courses alongside other college students.

"Freshman year, they had signed us up for college courses and I took a couple," said Njumbe, who skipped three grade levels and is now a junior. "But I really started taking a lot of college courses my sophomore year, and I took so many of the dual-credit courses, I earned my associate degree."

Lewis, who's also a junior, began taking the dual-enrollment course early — in seventh grade.

"It's not actually as hard as you think it is," he said. "As long as you put your mind to it and try, you can do it. Anyone can do it."

The two are on schedule to graduate in two years.

"It's challenging sometimes," Njumbe said. "It's a pretty good accomplishment that I got an associate degree at such a young age. But also it was a personal goal since, at a very young age, I always said that I wanted to be ahead in my studies, and this school gave me the opportunity to make that become a reality."

Lewis is majoring in psychology at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, and Njumbe is studying premed at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.

"The fact that I could get right into my career right after high school feels like such a great accomplishment, and I really wouldn't replace it," Lewis said.

Both students are hoping to use their degrees to pursue careers in medicine. Once he completes his bachelor's degree, Lewis is planning to attend a Ph.D. program in clinical neuroscience. Njumbe wants to go to medical school and eventually become an orthopedic surgeon; he's considering Indiana University's medical school because he's already attending an IU campus.

"I've always loved biology from a young age," Lewis said. "Whenever I went to a hospital, I'd ask all the questions I could."

Both have inspiration from family members who work in medicine. Njumbe said his aunt and uncle are doctors, and Lewis's cousin is pursuing a career in mortuary sciences.

"This is Gary, Indiana. Not exactly the easiest place to survive," said school founder Kevin Teasley, president of GEO Academies, the nonprofit that runs 21st Century and other charter schools. "But these guys are killing it."

Teasley said Njumbe and Lewis are examples of how the college-preparatory school attempts to "blur the line between high school and college."

Teasley said he started the school with the goal of increasing college graduation rates in the area.

"We wanted our students, when we started this school in 2005, to go to college," he said. "But by 2009, that wasn't successful."

Teasley explained that the college-preparatory school was giving presentations on the importance of college and teaching kids how to apply and what would be required of them in college.

"We realized, if we're going to break the cycle of poverty, we have to do better than college talks and presentations," he said.

That's when the school implemented the dual-enrollment program that Njumbe and Lewis take part in.

"These two guys are extra special in their own successes that they've achieved," Teasley said. "But what's also special about them is, they're inspiring others to do what they're doing."

