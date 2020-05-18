21st Century graduates take stage at drive-in amid coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — Who ever heard of a high school graduation ceremony at a drive-in? Then again, whoever heard of social distancing before March?

In a season of many changes for graduates, 21st Century Charter School of Gary moved its commencement to the 49er Drive-In Theatre Monday evening.

“I like that we’re all here,” said valedictorian Andrenia Hall, who hopes to become a doctor.

The 49 graduates experienced an evening of speeches, videos and slide shows, and one last opportunity to be together, albeit at a safe distance.

“It’s great to have the opportunity to do something special for the kids,” Assistant Principal Joshua Craig said. “At least we have a way of having everyone together.”

Drive-in owner Mike Cotton said this was the first outdoor ceremony of this type at the Theatre, which opened in 1956. Principal Kevin Teasley approached Cotton about the graduation ceremony.

“In what has been an unbelievable year, we are able to do something unbelievable and neat for our graduates,” Teasley said.