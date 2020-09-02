23-year-old hit by gunfire dies at Dyer hospital; marks fifth gunshot victim in 2 weeks, police say

SAUK VILLAGE — A man died at Franciscan Health Dyer after being shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon, marking the fifth gunshot victim in two weeks in Sauk Village.
Dezman Amos, 23, of Sauk Village, was pronounced dead at 3:54 p.m. at the hospital in Dyer, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. His death has been listed as a homicide from gunshot wounds, the report said.
Officers responded to a gunshot victim at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of 221st Street in Sauk Village, said Chief Malcolm White of the Sauk Village Police Department.
Amos was transported by Bright Star Ambulance to Franciscan Health Dyer. The shooter or shooters fled the area before police arrived, White said. Sauk Village police are being assisted by the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and the investigation is ongoing.
Amos is the fifth gunshot victim reported in Sauk Village since Aug. 25 and he is the third fatality. On Monday night a 19-year-old Sauk Village man named Jalen Terry died at Franciscan Health after being shot in the 2900 block of 223rd Place, police said.
On Aug. 25 police found three gunshot victims in the 2400 block of Talandis Drive after several shots were heard in the area. A 20-year-old Sauk Village man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two victims were hospitalized. Their current conditions are unknown.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Sauk Village Police Department Crime Tip Line at 708-475-3679.
