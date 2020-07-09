24-year-old victim identified in Gary's second fatal shooting Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A 24-year-old man who died Wednesday evening after suffering gunshot wounds was identified by the Lake County Coroner.

Terrance Turner, 24, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the coroner. The manner of death was listed as a homicide.

Gary police responded about 7:14 p.m. Wednesday to a gunshot victim report in the 1200 block of Montana Street, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers found Turner shot outside of a residence in the area.

Hamady said Wednesday police had a person of interest and were working to take them into custody. More information will be released as the investigation continues, police said.

The shooting marked Gary's second homicide in one day. Earlier Wednesday, 20-year-old Charles Golden, of Chicago, was fatally shot near the 4700 block of Adams Street.