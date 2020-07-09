24-year-old victim identified in Gary's second fatal shooting Wednesday

GARY — A 24-year-old man who died Wednesday evening after suffering gunshot wounds was identified by the Lake County Coroner.
Terrance Turner, 24, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the coroner. The manner of death was listed as a homicide.
Gary police responded about 7:14 p.m. Wednesday to a gunshot victim report in the 1200 block of Montana Street, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Officers found Turner shot outside of a residence in the area.
Hamady said Wednesday police had a person of interest and were working to take them into custody. More information will be released as the investigation continues, police said.
The shooting marked Gary's second homicide in one day. Earlier Wednesday, 20-year-old Charles Golden, of Chicago, was fatally shot near the 4700 block of Adams Street.
The suspect in that shooting, a 19-year-old Chicago man, was apprehended after leading officers on a chase, police said.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.
Agencies involved in the investigation in addition to the coroner's office included the Gary Police Department, Lake County CSI, Gary Fire Department, Metro Homicide Task Force.
Ann Marie Sullivan
Anthony Joey Roscoe
Anthony Johnson
Anthony Paul Navakas
Anthony Watts
Antwan Lemar Woods
Daniel James Higginbotham
Danielle Lyn Martinez
David Alejandro Guzman
David Leonard Wilson
Delbert Troy Beshires
Frank Anthony Magallan
George Thomas Claiborn
Glenn Wade Maxwell
Guillermo Solorio Delarosa
Ian M. Trail
James Edward Burch Sr.
Jamie K. Anderson
Jimmy Stephon Brown
Kelvin Ken Adams
Maurice Eugene Dukes Jr.
Raymond Dante Reese
Robert Beck Davenport
Shawn Anthony Dalton
Terrence Lamont Rogers
Timothy Keith Bankston Sr.
William Earl Head
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!