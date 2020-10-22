250% spike in NWI COVID cases, rising positivity rates indicate worst is yet to come, professor says

'What we're worried about'

The number of hospitalizations in Northwest Indiana began to rise in mid- to late September, he said.

On Sept. 17, hospitals were admitting an average of 4.5 people a day with suspected and confirmed COVID infections, he said.

As of Oct. 14, the average had increased to 16 people per day.

"That's what we're worried about," Pollak said.

A portion of new positive cases will result in hospitalization, and some of the hospitalizations will result in death. There's typically a lag of about two week between each of the new types of cases, he said.

Northwest Indiana hasn't surpassed a peak in hospitalizations seen in April, but the number has been rising over the past month, he said.

The average number of COVID deaths has increased to three per day, he said. From June to September, the area averaged about one death per day fairly consistently.

Another metric Pollak considers is the daily number of COVID-19 cases per capita, he said.

Statewide, the number of cases per capita from late June to late September was driven by young people between the ages of 20 and 29.