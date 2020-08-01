$26 million Porter County building project nearing completion

The new building added to the Portage site, shared with Portage Township, will allow county services to be offered without residents having to go through the tighter security required for the court functions in the North County Annex.

The new building is nearly complete and expected to open soon.

Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, recalled the situation at the North County Annex before improvements began. Prisoners awaiting trial or sentencing would walk past children sitting in the hallway, awaiting their turn for immunizations.

At the courthouse, “we took care of the major things,” beginning with window replacement to address water that damaged walls, Cherry said.

“It’s standing grand now,” Good said.

At 157 Franklin, the 911 center will move in, departing their current location at the Porter County Jail. The adult probation department, which had been scattered, now will be housed in a single location there.