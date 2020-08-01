$26 million Porter County building project nearing completion

VALPARAISO — Porter County’s $26.445 million, multi-year investment in county buildings is wrapping up and close to being within the budget.
The facilities upgrades include a new building shared with the Portage Township trustee, assessor and food pantry as well as improvements at the North County Annex in Portage, the Expo Center in Washington Township and the courthouse and 157 Franklin buildings in downtown Valparaiso.
The building at 157 Franklin, formerly the Porter County Jail, was repurchased by the county for $3.6 million to house the 911 call center, child support division and other offices.
“It’s probably 99% complete,” said Scott Cherry of Skillman Associates, and will be $9,369 over budget.
Along the way, the massive project hit a couple of big obstacles.
At the Expo Center, the electrical system needed to be replaced, and some other improvements were needed as well.
Bad soils at the North County Annex drove up the project’s cost, but the result could become a benefit.
“The end product is that we have a beautiful pond in the back of the project” that eventually will see a walking trail and other improvements,” said Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center.
The new building added to the Portage site, shared with Portage Township, will allow county services to be offered without residents having to go through the tighter security required for the court functions in the North County Annex.
The new building is nearly complete and expected to open soon.
Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, recalled the situation at the North County Annex before improvements began. Prisoners awaiting trial or sentencing would walk past children sitting in the hallway, awaiting their turn for immunizations.
At the courthouse, “we took care of the major things,” beginning with window replacement to address water that damaged walls, Cherry said.
“It’s standing grand now,” Good said.
At 157 Franklin, the 911 center will move in, departing their current location at the Porter County Jail. The adult probation department, which had been scattered, now will be housed in a single location there.
The commissioners recently approved spending up to $175,000 for new furniture for the 157 Franklin offices. The facilities department evaluated existing furniture throughout the county and found some that will be usable there, but much of the county’s office furniture is quite old, and some wouldn’t fit the new space, County Attorney Scott McClure said.
The $175,000 seems like a good investment considering how long the county keeps using office furniture, he said.
Cherry praised the working relationship between the contractors and county officials.
“I think it’s a model of how things should be done. It’s teamwork and cooperation and a lot of communication,” he said.
Most of the money for the project came from a $30 million bond issue that also included two bridges and bond costs, McClure said.
Skillman’s list of project costs included $1,211,079 for the North County Annex, $4,384,886 for 157 Franklin (including the purchase cost), $691,916 for the Expo Center and $404,247 for the courthouse.
“About $9,300 over budget,” Good said. “I don’t like to be over on anything, but I’ll take this as a win.”
