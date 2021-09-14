 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
27-year-old woman shot and killed in East Chicago, investigation underway, police say
alert urgent

27-year-old woman shot and killed in East Chicago, investigation underway, police say

STOCK Police - East Chicago
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — Police officers found an unresponsive female on a sidewalk in East Chicago on Tuesday morning after reported of shots fired.

According to a news release from the East Chicago Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of 3904 Elm St. around 2:15 a.m. for shots fired. ShotSpotter indicated two rounds were fired in the area. 

Upon arrival, officers found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk having suffered a gunshot wound to her chest and right side of her back. The victim was transported to St. Catherine Hospital where she later died and identified as 27-year-old Moreshia Edwards of East Chicago. 

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

Officers saw and stopped a vehicle leaving the immediate area and recovered an AK-47 style rifle from inside the vehicle, the release said. The driver was taken into custody and brought in for questioning.

The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to the scene and has a formal investigation underway.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Isaac Washington at iwashington@eastchicago.com or 219-391-8318. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the tip line at 219-391-8500.

Gallery: Region marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

Communities across the Region hosted memorial events Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Here are some of the best visuals from the day.

1 of 18
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Martian structures could someday be built from literal blood, sweat and tears

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts