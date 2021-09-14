27-year-old woman shot and killed in East Chicago, investigation underway, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Police officers found an unresponsive female on a sidewalk in East Chicago on Tuesday morning after reported of shots fired.

According to a news release from the East Chicago Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of 3904 Elm St. around 2:15 a.m. for shots fired. ShotSpotter indicated two rounds were fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk having suffered a gunshot wound to her chest and right side of her back. The victim was transported to St. Catherine Hospital where she later died and identified as 27-year-old Moreshia Edwards of East Chicago.

Officers saw and stopped a vehicle leaving the immediate area and recovered an AK-47 style rifle from inside the vehicle, the release said. The driver was taken into custody and brought in for questioning.

The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to the scene and has a formal investigation underway.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Isaac Washington at iwashington@eastchicago.com or 219-391-8318. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the tip line at 219-391-8500.

