27-year-old woman shot and killed in East Chicago, investigation underway, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Police officers found an unresponsive female on a sidewalk in East Chicago on Tuesday morning after reported of shots fired.
According to a news release from the East Chicago Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of 3904 Elm St. around 2:15 a.m. for shots fired. ShotSpotter indicated two rounds were fired in the area.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk having suffered a gunshot wound to her chest and right side of her back. The victim was transported to St. Catherine Hospital where she later died and identified as 27-year-old Moreshia Edwards of East Chicago.
Officers saw and stopped a vehicle leaving the immediate area and recovered an AK-47 style rifle from inside the vehicle, the release said. The driver was taken into custody and brought in for questioning.
The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to the scene and has a formal investigation underway.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Isaac Washington at iwashington@eastchicago.com or 219-391-8318. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the tip line at 219-391-8500.
On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, spectators pay their respects as bagpipe players honor the fallen outside Chicago Health & Fitness in Hobart.
Dressed in full gear, Officers Alexandra Meier, James Gonzales, Donnell Etienne, and Brandon Kissee lead the way during a Silent Parade for 9/11 in Hobart on Saturday morning. To honor the many lives lost during the 9/11 attacks, all four officers ran a half-mile to Chicago Health & Fitness, where they climbed the equivalent of 100 flights of stairs on the facility's exercise equipment.
Participants scale a dune as they compete in Leon's Triathlon Saturday morning at Indiana Dunes National Park's West Beach. Inspired by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the inaugural event, dubbed "America's Race," honors military veterans and first responders.
Valparaiso Fire Department Lt. Danny Dever holds the ceremonial bell used to honor the 343 firefighters who died during the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar and members of the city's police and fire departments stand solemnly during a ceremony held Saturday morning in front of City Hall to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar is backed by members of the city's police and fire departments as he speaks during a ceremony Saturday outside City Hall to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Communities across the Region hosted memorial events Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Here are some of the best visuals from the day.
An American flag hangs from the aerial ladder of a Hobart firetruck Saturday to honor the lives lost on 9/11.
Donnell Etienne of the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy was one of four officers to climb 100 flights of stairs Saturday in honor of the lives lost on 9/11.
Officer Brandon Kissee of Hobart Police Department powers through 100 flights of stairs at Chicago Health & Fitness on Saturday morning.
Participants compete in Leon's Triathlon Saturday morning at Indiana Dunes National Park's West Beach.
Veterans salute the flag during opening ceremonies for Leon's Triathlon Saturday morning at Indiana Dunes National Park's West Beach.
Visitors to Indiana Dunes National Park West Beach wait for opening ceremonies of Leon's Triathlon Saturday morning.
Participants crawl beneath ropes as part of the waterfront section of Leon's Triathlon Saturday morning at Indiana Dunes National Park.
Photographs of Indiana veterans who have died line fencing at Leon's Triathlon Festival Saturday morning at Indiana Dunes National Park's West Beach.
Participants complete the water obstacle course of Leon's Triathlon Saturday morning at Indiana Dunes National Park.
Cadets from Annapolis, Maryland, Naval Academy prepare to unfurl a banner of a painting by artist Mark Paul John honoring first responders Saturday during opening ceremonies for Leon's Triathlon.
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy speaks at Saturday morning's observance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
A crowd gathers Saturday morning in front of Whiting City Hall on 119th Street to pay respects to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks that occurred 20 years ago.
