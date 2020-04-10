2nd Cook County inmate dies after positive coronavirus test

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — A Chicago jail under court order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus saw the second death of an inmate who had tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The Cook County Jail detainee, identified as 51-year-old Leslie Pieroni, was pronounced dead on Thursday night at St. Anthony Hospital, where he had been treated since April 3. An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death, but the Cook County sheriff's department said preliminary indications are that he died of complications of COVID-19.

Pieroni was one of 276 detainees to have tested positive for the virus and one of 21 the sheriff’s department said was hospitalized as of Thursday night. His death came hours after a federal judge ordered Chicago's Cook County Jail to take prompt action to stop the spread of the virus, including by making sure that the more than 4,000 detainees have access to adequate soap and sanitizer.

Pieroni had been in custody since December 2018, when he was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child, according to the sheriff's department. He was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse and a judge ordered him held without bond.