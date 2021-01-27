 Skip to main content
2nd suspect arrested in Munster man's shooting death inside suspected drug house
2nd suspect arrested in Munster man's shooting death inside suspected drug house

CROWN POINT — Charges unsealed Tuesday show a second defendant has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a Munster man earlier this month inside a suspected drug house in North Hammond.

Arvell Greer, 28, whose address was not listed in court records, is accused of working with co-defendant Ronald W. Robinson, 33, of East Chicago, to rob and kill Michael Fromm, 53, on Jan. 18 at the home in the first block of Rimbach Street. 

Greer was scheduled to make an initial appearance Wednesday on charges of murder, murder in perpetration of robbery and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, online court records show.

Witnesses told police Fromm arrived at the home with a female prostitute, a large amount of marijuana, cash and crack cocaine, which he shared with others, court records state.

At one point, the group ran out of crack cocaine to smoke, so Fromm sent someone to go buy more, according to court documents. 

Witnesses told police people in the house went back to smoking crack cocaine and drinking, but later heard a boom and ran out of the house, records state. 

Police were dispatched to the house about 10 a.m. and found Fromm facedown in a bedroom in a large pool of blood, records state.

Police identified Greer and Robinson as suspects by analyzing surveillance video gathered from the area around the house and information from the city's license plate reader system, records show.

Robinson, who is represented by attorney Michael A. Campbell, has pleaded not guilty.

