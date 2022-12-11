$3.5M to help IU med school study brain disorders

The Indiana University School of Medicine and the University of Toronto received a $3.5 million grant from the National Institute on Aging to study neurodegenerative disorders, according to a news release from IU.
Nurses: The Heart of Health Care
WATCH NOW: Jodi Allen, DNP, FNP-C, Community Healthcare System, Purdue University Northwest, Sojourner Truth House
Keeping the community safe and healthy has been Jodi Allen’s core focus since becoming a nurse.
For those who know her, it came as no surprise when she was asked to serve on an important committee at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The goal: Safely return Purdue Northwest staff and students to campus during an ongoing health crisis.
In nursing, Allen says clinical decisions are made based on best-available evidence, but healthcare specialists lacked this information because COVID-19 was a novel virus. Instead, Allen had to rely on available data, her experience as a nurse practitioner and her desire to protect the community when making recommendations to the task force.
“I used a lot of known information about coronaviruses in general, basic infection control, epidemiology knowledge and followed the infection rates closely in our area,” Allen said. “When we were approached about increasing vaccination rates in the state of Indiana, I knew that vaccinating our campus community would increase the chances of keeping the PNW community safe as well as our surrounding community.”
She began with organizing 12 vaccine clinics at the end of the Spring 2021 semester that focused on students, staff, faculty and their families. On the first day, volunteers administered 800 vaccines. That number quickly grew, reflecting Allen’s desire to serve and help others.
“She is committed to the health of our communities, particularly the most vulnerable and underserved,” said Lisa Hopp, dean of the College of Nursing at PNW. “She demonstrates this commitment every day and especially during the pandemic when she led and supervised 22 vaccination clinics at Purdue Northwest and helped give the 3,000 immunizations that she and other volunteers administered.”
For this and more, Allen was won the popular vote in The Times of Northwest Indiana’s Nurses: The Heart of Health Care polling.
She serves as the Family Nurse Practitioner Program director and an assistant professor within the College of Nursing at Purdue Northwest. She is also a family nurse practitioner with the Community Healthcare System and Sojourner Truth House, which provides assistance for homeless and at-risk women and their children.
At Purdue Northwest, Allen helps educate hundreds of primary caregivers so they can then serve Northwest Indiana and beyond.
It’s a bit of a homecoming for Allen, who completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, as well as her doctorate, at what was then Purdue Calumet. She began her career at Community Hospital in Munster as a nurse practitioner for three years, followed by five years with Franciscan Health. She then transitioned to full-time teaching and part-time practice.
“I have always wanted to keep people out of the hospital by providing quality primary care and focusing on health promotion and disease prevention,” Allen said. “I’ve enjoyed taking care of families over the years.”
Once she decided to pursue her doctorate in nursing, she knew she wanted to focus on vulnerable and underserved populations where she could improve health equity in the Region.
“I also pursued my doctorate to ensure that I was most effectively able to teach future nurse practitioners to be safe, prudent, excellent NPs who can provide care for and improve the health of our Northwest Indiana community,” she said.
WATCH NOW: Mary Gaydos, RN, BSN, Physical Therapy Department, Methodist Hospitals
In 1991, Mary Gaydos was working in a Lowell factory building windows for trailer and had no inclination to be in the medical field.
Now, Gaydos has been chosen as one of the area's top nurses in the Region based on nominations from the public and a review by her peers.
After graduation from Crown Point High School, Gaydos, RN-BSN, studied accounting at Indiana University Northwest. She quit before getting her degree but said the training helped her do the accounting for her husband's company.
While she was working at the Lowell factory, her sister and mother suggested she consider joining them at a home health care service. After working for a while answering phones and assigning care workers to meet patients' needs, Gaydos decided she wanted to learn about the other end of the job.
"When I first started in home health care and I was just answering the phones, I was curious about what they were doing at those assignments," Gaydos said. "So, I began study to be a nurse, and I stuck with it. I still love the job today."
Indiana University Northwest accepted many of the credits she earned as an accounting student, which shortened the time to get her bachelor's degree in nursing. During the last two years of her studies, she began working at St. Margaret Mercy Healthcare Centers.
She graduated from IUN in 2004 and remained at the hospital until 2009. She then taught classes in the licensed practical nurse program at Brown Mackie College until 2012, when she wanted to get back into home health care with Methodist Hospitals.
"I do enjoy working with patients, especially one on one. Now I work in Methodist in the physical therapy department, helping patients remain mobile so they don't have to live in a nursing home."
Gaydos said the problems brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic haven't been as bad as anticipated, and her goal has been to make sure patients and nurses are as informed as possible about the virus. She even chose "nurseeducator" as her email address.
"I tell people the vaccines are working, and they should try it. I've felt safe as long as I wear a mask and make sure the patients knew what to do to get through it. The hardest part of wearing the mask is you can still feel it after you take it off at day's end."
The changing information about the best practices in avoiding COVID-19 has altered her view of science.
"I used to think scientists knew what to do to keep us safe, but they are not gods and the science has not always been kept at the level I trusted before."
When working with patients with neurological issues, such as multiple sclerosis or a stroke, who need a lot of attention, Gaydos said her goal is to make sure that the patient believes it was a good day.
"I didn't think I could do 12-hour shifts, but I just finished two 12-hour shifts. It always ends up being more than 12 hours, because there are reports to file, and, if they need somebody for another half shift, I will take it. Since COVID nobody has ever said 'You're not needed today.' "
Gaydos was nominated for the recognition by close friend Judy Sheldon, who described her as "the embodiment of the dedicated nurse, who will jump to help out in any circumstance."
"She volunteers to pitch in on other units when they are short-handed, even changing her social plans to come in and work a midnight shift," Sheldon said in nominating Gaydos. "She constantly seeks new knowledge, enrolling in education when offered and carrying a small notebook to keep notes to share with colleagues.
"She's a good mother (of three children) and grandma (seventh on the way), and she deserves this."
WATCH NOW: Dawn Jones, RN, BSN, 5 South Medical-Surgical Unit, Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus
The impact that an outstanding nurse can make has been made even more apparent during the past two years as the world has battled the COVID pandemic. Dawn Jones, a registered nurse in the 5 South Medical-Surgical Unit at Methodist Hospital Northlake, is one of those health-care professionals who continues to make a difference to her patients.
“I was inspired to go into nursing by my best friend and also for personal family reasons. My best friend and I decided to go into nursing. We began taking prerequisites, and she quit during the first one and I kept going,” Jones explained. “Also, when my grandmother and stepfather became ill, I cared for them both until they passed away. I was a CNA at that time and decided to pursue nursing for them.” Her goal as a nurse has always been to treat her patients the way she would expect her loved ones to be treated.
Jones earned her Associates Degree at South Suburban College in South Holland and then completed her Bachelors Degree online through Chamberlain University. She is the 5 South charge nurse while carrying her own patient load. She’s been with Methodist Hospitals for eight years.
“Dawn is a compassionate caregiver who emulates best practices in the delivery of patient care. She is a leader on the unit, creating a supportive and collaborative environment,” said Lois Pike, assistant director of Nursing Operations and interim manager of the 5 South inpatient unit at the Northlake Campus. “She is an excellent role model for other nurses and student nurses who observe her interactions with others. She is well-respected by the physicians who entrust the care of their patients to Methodist Hospitals.”
That patient interaction is what Jones loves most about her job. "You tend to grow a bond with them over time. The best feeling for me is knowing you helped someone in some type of way, big or small. Whether the appreciation is shown or not, I love what I do and wouldn’t trade being a nurse for any other career in the world,” she said.
Though it’s been a trying time for nurses, Jones still loves her profession. “During the pandemic, it changed health care in a major way. The hospital became busier, and the units stayed full. Our unit at one point was a COVID unit and nurses volunteered to work the unit. The second round of COVID was just as bad and maybe even worse,” she explained. “I was one of the nurses who volunteered to work the COVID units both rounds, and it was definitely an eye opener for me. I watched many come in perfectly fine with minimum symptoms of COVID and do a quick 180-degree turn overnight and pass away right before my eyes. It was heartbreaking but never made me give up nursing. It actually made me fight harder against COVID. For me, health care is harder than most think. You see people come, and you see them go. Some go home, some gain their wings. It’s a very emotional roller-coaster ride and one wouldn’t really understand the depth of this statement unless they experienced it hands on. For me, nursing is everything.”
WATCH NOW: Nicole Knight, LPN, ASN, BSN, director of Clinical Services, Traditions Health
“I like to joke and say working at a hospital is my job and hospice is my hobby,” says Nicole Knight, patient care manager of Traditions Health in Crown Point. “Working in hospice lets me have the time to develop relationships with patients and their families as well as my staff.”
It’s this outlook that led Brooke Irzyk, who has worked with Knight for six years, to nominate her as a nursing professional who has had an effect on their life, the lives of loved ones, and the community. Knight has been selected as a top nurse in the Region by peer review.
“I don’t have the words to describe the positive impact Nikki has had on nurses, various other co-workers, patients, and families,” Irzyk wrote in the nominating form. “Nikki has created such a positive one, even through COVID, which has created a whole other layer of work and challenges. This positive environment is a contagious one and has led to increased employee satisfaction, increased retention rates, better care for patients and a health-care entity that is nearly fully staffed, which is almost unheard of these days.”
Irzyk knows the importance of such an environment. A nurse for 10 years, she found herself feeling burned out and wondering why she remained a nurse though she loved working with patients.
“I kept hearing from people about how great it was to work for Nikki at Traditions Health and how appreciated they felt,” says Irzyk, who was hired in 2020.
Initially, Knight didn’t plan on becoming a nurse.
”I wanted to be a marine biologist and swim with dolphins,” she says.
She instead worked as a message therapist and did administrative work for local companies. But her grandmother, who was a nurse, had a big influence on her life and she toyed with entering the field.
“My husband encouraged me. He was very supportive,” she says.
Together she and her husband, William, were raising a blended family — the each had two children — as she worked on becoming a licensed practical nurse, then moved on to earn an associate's degree in nursing.
“They say that you don’t have a life in nursing school and that’s not an exaggeration,” says Knight. “There are pictures of me sleeping at softball practice. I didn’t even realize I was sleeping until my friend posted a photo on Facebook.”
After earning her L.P.N., Knight worked at a long-term care facility and in home health care.
“When I got my A.S.N., I moved into a local hospital setting and also worked at Harbor Light Hospice and is now Traditions Health,” says Knight.
Tragedy struck when she was about to enter her last semester of school, and her husband was killed when the couple stopped to help a motorist whose car was in a ditch.
Overwhelmed, Knight wanted to quit, but her instructor wouldn’t let her.
Now she focuses on helping others deal with difficult situations. As director of Clinical Services, Knight’s duties include overseeing and guiding staff, scheduling, payroll, orders and overseeing medication. She still finds time to visit patients.
“I go out after hours and do evaluations, visit long-term care and assisted-living facilities and nursing homes and make home visits,” she says. “I love being able to teach, to help, empower and provide people with the ability to competently take care of loved ones.”
Knight spends her free time with her grown children and her three dogs and reading in her hot tub.
“That’s my ‘me’ time,” she says.
WATCH NOW: Cindy Lee, LPN., unit manager, Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation
"I want to see patients thrive. That's what keeps me going," said Cindy Lee, a licensed practical nurse and unit manager at Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation in Valparaiso.
Dennis Hodges of Valparaiso, a patient at Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation Center is grateful for Lee's care. He has issues with weak legs and back and Lee has helped him by encouraging him to complete his therapy in the last year.
"Cindy is very attentive, caring, patient and gracious, and she does it all with a smile — that's why I nominated her," Hodges explained. "She encourages me to do better than I have, and I am doing much better now."
"With all the nurse burnout, especially during COVID, it's refreshing to see a nurse hang with her profession for over 25 years," Hodges added.
Lee's care and demeanor are what have made her a top nurse in the Region, selected by peer review.
When Lee graduated high school, her dream was to become a nurse, but her dad thought it would be better if she honed her typing skills. So Lee went to school to become a typist, got married and had kids.
But all that time, she had the desire to become a nurse.
Her former husband encouraged her to "go for it", and she worked as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) for six months while pregnant with her youngest child (she and her husband each had two children and then had two together). After the baby was born, Lee attended Ivy Tech in Gary and graduated in 1983 with her LPN.
"I 'went for it' and I endured, even with six kids in tow," said Lee, or Portage. "I'm happy I did because I love nursing."
After graduation, Lee worked at several medical facilities, including St. Mary's, and in different roles, such as same-day surgery, home health care. At Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation Center, she has become a unit manager, which she says is very uplifting.
"Now, I not only encourage patients, but I also encourage employees," Lee said.
Lee's favorite part of nursing? She gets to know her patients and their loved ones, and, in many cases, becomes "a part of the family," invited to special occasions.
"When you become a friend or part of the family, then nursing is easier," noted Lee. "I can make everyone feel welcome and feel good, and that is my goal."
What has not been easy is being a nurse during COVID-19. Lee said it was a big change for her and for nursing in general. The rehabilitation center was COVID-free for the first six months of the pandemic, but once someone contracted the virus, it spread "like wildfire," she added. The facility established a COVID unit, and Lee says her true nursing skills came through.
"I gathered strength during the worst of COVID through the love I have for nursing and the care that I want to give patients," she explained. "Being admitted to rehab and not knowing if and when they can go home is scary for patients and they often get discouraged. I try to help them, and I treat and respect them as human beings."
Hodges said he looks forward to his discharge in the next couple of months, but he will never forget how Lee cared for him and treated him with dignity.
"I will miss Cindy and the rest of the wonderful staff. They've all been very kind to me," he said.
WATCH NOW; Josie Moreno, RN, BSN, Psychiatry, Franciscan Health, Dyer
Josie Moreno cannot recall a particular “a ha” moment when she realized she wanted to become a nurse. Even while working as a beautician, she knew she had a higher calling that had been within her all along.
“As far as I can recall, I simply always knew that I was going to be a nurse,” she says. “Nursing was not a profession in my mind — it was my passion. I just knew I wanted to make an impact and a true difference in peoples’ lives, especially in their time of need.”
A few years ago, Moreno decided to pursue that passion and get an education in nursing. And while her career has since taken her in several directions, she has always been fascinated by human behavior and the power of the mind, and has thus always returned to her true love of psychiatric nursing.
Having read extensively of the inhumane “treatments” provided to mentally ill patients throughout history, as well as their chastisement and isolation in society, Moreno has long wanted to increase awareness of the correlation between a healthy state of mind and a patient’s physical, emotional and social well-being.
“I wanted to help remove the stigma that typically came with having a mental illness, especially in the Latin community, where it is often seen as a taboo and a weakness,” she explains. “I want to educate people on the need to acknowledge mental illnesses as a ‘true’ illness and the importance of addressing and treating it as such.”
In addition to the hard work and myriad challenges that nurses face on daily, Moreno came into the profession just shortly before the onset of COVID-19. But while the fatigue and fear of the pandemic added another layer of stress and anxiety to life at the hospital, it also confirmed for Moreno the inherent strength and resilience upon which her chosen profession has long been built.
“As we slowly started adapting, the camaraderie, encouragement and support prevailed,” she says. “(The pandemic) showed me yet again just how amazing, relentless, resourceful and unapologetically caring nurses can be.”
This attitude is just one reason that Moreno has been selected as a top nurse in the Region by peer review.
And she isn't the only one who has been impressed by the strength of nurses throughout the pandemic and beyond. Her work, in fact, affects not only her patients, but also those closest to her.
“I’m consistently impressed by Josie’s emotional resilience, compassion, empathy and optimism,” says Moreno’s niece Elizabeth Guerrero, who nominated her for this honor. “Not only does she care for patients on the clock, but whenever someone in the family feels sick or needs medical advice, she is always there for them. She is truly a blessing!”
As Moreno looks ahead, she hopes to obtain her psychiatric nurse practitioner license and continue to spread mental health awareness. Because in fulfilling what she believes she was meant to do in life, she has discovered a sense of satisfaction that goes far beyond just doing a job.
“I’ve already had both exciting and frightful moments and both joyful and sorrowful memories,” she says of her career. “Nursing has given me a sense of accomplishment, knowledge, confidence, compassion, determination and a powerful work ethic. And knowing that I’ve made a difference in people’s lives has been such a source of joy.”
WATCH NOW: Deborah Murfitt, RN, Labor and Delivery Unit, Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus
Deborah Murfitt’s passion for helping others started when she was a child.
“When I was young, I used to watch my neighbor go to work in her white uniform and cap,” she said. “And since I was in kindergarten, I wanted to be a nurse.”
After studying at the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Lafayette and Purdue University in West Lafayette, Murfitt has been able to live out her childhood dream.
“It was very rewarding,” Murfitt said of becoming a nurse. “I have enjoyed it.”
She began her career as a registered nurse nearly 40 years ago, spending 30 of those at Methodist Hospitals.
There are many reasons Murfitt enjoys her job, but there is one that stands out.
“Knowing I have the ability to help family and friends from a young age to when they get old,” she said.
Murfitt works in the Labor and Delivery Unit at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus, which provides many joyful experiences.
“It’s wonderful to be able to help with bringing new life into the world,” she said.
But Murfitt also is well aware that her position requires her to deal with unfortunate circumstances.
“That is not the best part of our job, but it is one that I am glad that I can help families navigate in bad times and good times,” she said.
Working as a nurse has produced many highlights for Murfitt, so it’s difficult to pick a favorite.
“There have been so many moments that I cherish throughout my career, but I cannot choose one because each and every day poses a new adventure in my career,” Murfitt said.
It’s clear many have noticed Murfitt’s dedication to helping others and the exceptional care she provides.
In 2021, Murfitt received The DAISY Award, which Methodist Hospital presents to nurses for the difference they make in others’ lives.
Murfitt received the award in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put tremendous strain on the health-care industry. Though navigating the pandemic has been challenging, it has provided lessons to those in the medical field, Murfitt said.
“I think it’s made us more aware of the diseases and viruses that can affect not only our work but also the health of our community that we take care of,” she said.
The DAISY Award isn’t the only way Murfitt has been recognized .
Her commitment to her patients also led to her being chosen as one of the Region’s top nurses by peer review.
Julie Kerns, assistant vice president of Patient Care at Methodist, names what sets Murfitt apart: “Her exceptional skills not just as a nurse for the patients and families she serves, but also as a leader and support person to her peers.”
She cites Murfitt’s compassion, diligence, knowledge and clinical expertise.
“She can always be counted on whether it's to provide support and education to her peers or compassionate care to her patients,” Kerns said.
Murfitt said she’s thankful for the support she receives from her colleagues at Methodist.
“I’m very honored that they thought the job that I was performing was worthy of the nomination,” she said.
WATCH NOW: Rhagen O’Neill, RN, Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, Community Hospital
In recent years, Rhagen Smith has become Rhagen O’Neill. and she has gone from being cheered to being what she calls a “cheerleader.”
O’Neill is a Sullivan, Ind., native and became a registered nurse. She moved to the Community Hospital Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit in Munster in 2020 after getting married and already has made an impact.
She was used to being in the spotlight as a Division I basketball player, as the 6-foot-2 power forward participated in 117 games for Indiana State, scoring 604 career points, hauling down 166 rebounds and blocking 61 shots.
Now she has a different role, saving lives and encouraging patients. For these efforts, she has been being chosen as a top nurse in the Region by by peer review.
“I’m like their cheerleader, and I love being my patients’ cheerleader,” O’Neill said. “Sometimes, I have to kick them in the butt if I need to make them better and get them out the door.
“We’re coaches, cheerleaders, waitresses, housekeepers … everything to our patients.”
O’Neill also loves to see the before/after when they arrive and when they leave.
“They trust me in one of the most horrible states of their lives,” she said. “That’s a big thing that I hold dear and I don’t take it lightly.”
She still has some cheerleaders of her own.
Barbara Shinovich and Cheryl Lutgen have had loved ones undergo Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement surgery, and both came away appreciating O’Neill’s role in the process.
“She is an exceptional nurse,” Shinovich said. “She is knowledgeable in her field and has an easy way of conveying what she is doing and why she is doing it.
“This allays the patients' fears which helps them to relax. She is extremely dedicated, compassionate, personable and at times even funny showing her sense of humor.”
Lutgen echoes the sentiment.
“Rhagen is the nurse to have in your corner,” she said. “Compassionate, knowledgeable and possessing hard-earned skills, she emphasizes comfort for her patients every step of the way. When a patient speaks, she intently listens and troubleshoots any issues immediately.
“For instance, while recovering from his TAVR procedure, my boyfriend mentioned to her that he had discovered that he was experiencing an issue with the vision in his left eye. After running a few tests of her own, Rhagen promptly paged the surgeon to notify him of her findings. The surgeon responded to her call expeditiously and ran additional tests.”
O’Neill said growing up she was into math and science, and nursing became an interest.
“I wanted to find something that went along with math and science, and I’m a people person and nursing seemed like the right career,” she said. “I wanted to get a degree I could use right out of school and be successful, and nursing was a good field for me to go into.”
Because of the demands of Division I athletics — games, practices and off-season work — and studying nursing, especially in the clinical phase, it's rare to see the two disciplines combined.
“When I went for college visits, a lot of Division I schools told me I wouldn’t be able to do the nursing program and sports because it’s too difficult,” O’Neill said. “Thankfully Indiana State allowed me to do both.”
WATCH NOW:: Katina Rivera, RN, Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus
Katina Rivera paused during a 12-hour shift as a registered nurse at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary to reflect on a 22-year commitment to helping others in the Region.
Rivera has been recognized as a Heart of Healthcare Nurse, nominated by the public for consistently supporting her patients and chosen by peer review.
With 22 years total in health care and 14 years as a nurse, Rivera said she has found her calling.
“Going into this, you never know what you're going to encounter, so I had to go into this knowing that I had God behind me 100%,” Rivera said.
In the beginning of her nursing career, it was important to remember that it’s OK to not know every answer. Building her confidence and learning along the way were key to her development, she said.
Born and brought up in Gary, she said it is an honor to work in her home community. She said she is proud to be from public housing projects, where she looked up to health care workers from an early age. Her aunt was her role model as a nurse.
As she worked through her certified nursing assistant and licensed practical nurse before becoming a registered nurse, Rivera said she that saw some colleagues didn't exhibit enough care for their work or their patients.
She made a choice to become the solution, she said, setting a personal goal to be the best kind of nurse as she completed her coursework at Purdue Calumet and later Gary Ivy Tech., from which she graduated in 2009.
Rivera’s personal development has also left a lasting impression on her peers.
Allena Lovelace, a fellow nurse at Methodist Northlake Campus, was trained by Rivera and nominated her for the honor.
“Katina often fills the role of charge nurse in addition to precepting new nurses that come to the unit,” Lovelace wrote. “Whenever someone needs help, Katina is always ready and eager to step in! She is truly a heaven sent angel.”
Rivera also stepped up to the plate during the pandemic, facing many unknowns and dire scenarios the virus brought to her hospital.
She said she relied on constant research to know what was required to care for her patients, a ton of prayer, and music.
“(Nurses) all were affected by this: Mentally, spiritually and emotionally. Basically, we survived this,” Rivera said.
“Nurses were on the forefront of this. We went headfirst. When everybody else ran away from the pandemic, we ran toward it to care for patients,” she said.
Lovelace spoke to Rivera’s work, and the natural ways she shows how an exemplary nurse conducts herself.
Whether it’s in helping those grieving lost family members or providing placement assistance for a homeless patient about to be discharged, Rivera is right where she needs to be.
“She's held the hand of dying patients whose loved ones can't be by their side and has hugged family members who have come to say their final goodbyes,” Lovelace said.
“Katina is the prime example of what a nurse should be: Nurturing, understanding, resilient, selfless and extraordinary,” Lovelace said.
WATCH NOW: Pam Robertson, RN, Hospice of the Calumet Area
Pam Robertson often jokes that her career path was a little unexpected for those who knew her. After all, she would be the patient who fainted at the sight of shots.
Yet, even at 9 years old, she knew the importance of helping others, and the gravity of the time in a person’s life when someone must say goodbye.
“I was 9 when my grandmother died,” she said. “I recall the heaviness of the event. As a little girl, you just want to help Grandma. It brought out this heart to serve someone who is sick.”
As a registered nurse with Hospice of the Calumet Area, Robertson works with patients to ensure they are comfortable, managing their pain and supporting their mind, body and spirit.
“Mostly we’re just traveling that journey alongside them as they move through the various stages toward the end,” she said.
Robertson also serves as a support line for grieving families, many of them unsure of what to expect or how to help their loved ones.
“They don’t have to feel like they’re riding solo,” she said. “That companionship has a lot of power.”
The Merrillville resident earned her associate’s degree in nursing at Purdue University Calumet. She worked in the oncology unit at Methodist Hospitals for seven years before joining the float pool.
“That’s where the nurse goes where you need them at the hospital,” Robertson said. “I was exposed to all types of areas — cardiac, neurology.”
After moving on from hospital work, she was out running errands and picked up a Griffith Shopper, an advertising magazine.
“I saw an ad for a hospice nurse and called them right away,” she said. “It was as if everything fell right into place. I’ve now been at Hospice of the Calumet Area for 13 years.”
Though being a hospice nurse can be incredibly difficult at times — younger patients are the most challenging, Robertson says — hospice care is also rewarding. Her greatest job satisfaction moments come when patients are at peace.
“They’re able to just let go and allow God to call them home,” Robertson said. “It’s hard in general to let go from this world, but that happens when you have your pain under control and everything has been checked off the list of things that are bothering you.”
Damian Rico, director of marketing and community relations for Hospice of the Calumet Area, says Robertson is a beacon of light to her patients and colleagues.
“She’s quick with a joke and always ready to step in when needed,” he said. “Her attention to detail is very inspiring, and she’s quick to put a smile on faces with her infectious positivity and warm personality. To know Pam is to love her.”
That beacon of light has been greatly needed during the pandemic, when nurses faced unprecedented challenges daily. Robertson says she and her colleagues continued their efforts to connect with their patients even with much of their faces and bodies covered in protective equipment.
“It’s really important that people feel your heart through all of that,” she said. “Even a simple mask could be a barrier in a dementia unit. Patients can’t hear you or understand you, but they want to be able to connect to you. The human heart really has to be able to touch them.”
As she continues as a hospice nurse, Robertson says she hopes the profession focuses on more bedside care and less on the mechanical aspects of the job.
“You hope that the heart of nursing stays, carries through and stays at our core,” she said. “That’s the only way it becomes a passion and not a job.”
The judges
Kerry Erickson, interim executive editor, The Times of Northwest Indiana
Kerry Erickson is the interim executive editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana.
Erickson has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Eastern Illinois University and has served as deputy editor for features and night editor at The Times.
She has lived and worked for more than last 20 years in Northwest Indiana, a place she is proud to call home.
Marie D. Forszt, vice president, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, Community Healthcare System
Marie D. Forszt, MPA, RHIA is vice president of Marketing and Corporate Communications for Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, parent company of Community Healthcare System. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Record Administration from Indiana University School of Medicine and her Master of Public Administration degree from Indiana University.
Forszt began her professional career at Community Hospital, and has 32 years of health-care management experience in areas including health information, service line development, operational management, patient satisfaction, cardiovascular research and marketing and community relations. As vice president of Marketing and Corporate Communications for Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, she oversees marketing, patient experience, health information management and the Center for Visual and Performing Arts.
Forszt is a member of the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) and Society for Healthcare Strategy & Market Development (SHSMD). She also is on the Board of Community Cancer Research Foundation. Marie lives in Munster with her husband, Tony, and two sons.
Julie Kerns, BSN, MS-Health Informatics, assistant vice president, Patient Care Services, Methodist Hospitals
Julie Kerns has worked at Methodist Hospitals for more than 20 years. Her career at Methodist began as a bedside nurse. She has held multiple positions in the organization including supervisor of Employee Health, Clinical Nurse manager, Oncology Nurse navigator, director of Nursing Quality and Regulatory Compliance and, most recently, assistant vice president of Patient Care Services at the Southlake Campus.
Kerns holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Valparaiso University and a Master of Science degree in Health Informatics from the University of Illinois in Chicago.
Marsha King, dean of the University of St. Francis, Crown Point Campus; associate professor, University of St. Francis
Marsha King, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, CNE, received her associate, bachelor and master of science degrees in nursing from Purdue University Northwest and her doctor of nursing practice in systems leadership from Rush University, Chicago. She also has a master’s degree in business administration. Certified as a nurse executive-advanced and a certified nurse educator, King has extensive experience in leadership positions in clinical, administrative and academic environments as well as 21 years experience as a chief nursing officer.
A member of the Indiana State Board of Nursing and president for four years, King has received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award, Northwest Indiana Influential Women in Education 2016 and most recently the 2017 Athena Award, for leadership and mentoring of women. She is a member of the executive leadership team for Go Red for Women and a board member of the Lake County American Heart Association. She also sits on the Area Health Education Center Advisory Council. She also lectures on a variety of topics at a local, regional and national level.
Jennifer Philbin, dean of nursing, Ivy Tech Community College
Jennifer Philbin, MSN, RN, received her bachelor’s degree from Lewis University in 1996 and her master’s from South University in 2009. She has been in academia for more than 15 years at LPN and RN programs in Illinois and Indiana. In her current role as dean of the School of Nursing at Ivy Tech, Philbin has overseen the LPN, RN and LPN to RN educational tracks for the Ivy Tech’s Lake County campus for four years.
Philbin also has worked in multiple areas in nursing from medical/surgical, hospice, home health and organ procurement. However, her passion remains in the community college to provide quality nursing education to the Region. She also is an ambassador for the National League for Nursing, a nursing education organization.
