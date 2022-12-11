 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$3.5M to help IU med school study brain disorders

The Indiana University School of Medicine and the University of Toronto received a $3.5 million grant from the National Institute on Aging to study neurodegenerative disorders, according to a news release from IU.

The five-year grant is to be used to study disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease or progressive supranuclear palsy, that are often misdiagnosed as other conditions and to discover new tauopathies, which are diseases caused by the folding of the tau protein.

“We hope to identify these new tauopathies through analysis of network vulnerability, tau structure and propagation,” said Ruben Vidal, a professor of clinical Alzheimer’s research at IU School of Medicine and principal investigator of the program.

“This will hopefully lead us to better clinical diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders as well as staging and prognosis of PSP and related dementias.”

