3 additional coronavirus deaths reported in Region

Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported across Northwest Indiana Tuesday, all in Lake County, data showed.
Death totals stood at 238 in Lake County, 37 in Porter County, 25 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County, and two in Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.
A total of 14 new deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 2,377.
The state listed another 192 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Indiana's case total Tuesday was up by 331 for a total of 42,871.
New cases reported Tuesday occurred between April 21 and June 22, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Lake County was up 52 coronavirus cases for a total of 4,489.
The Porter County Health Department reported Tuesday four new cases for a total of 648. Three patients were being treated in hospitals and 525 people had recovered.
Positive cases included: Portage Township, 262; Center Township, 180; Washington Township, 51; Westchester Township, 48; Union Township, 27; Liberty Township, 26; Boone Township, 16; Porter Township, 12; Pleasant Township, nine; Morgan Township, eight; Pine Township, seven; and Jackson Township, two.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 12; Westchester Township, four; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
LaPorte County was up by three new cases, bringing its total to 492.
The Westville Correctional Facility had 184 inmates and 110 staff that had tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. Totals of 174 inmates and 98 staff had recovered, the Indiana Department of Correction reported.
Jasper County's case count increased by one, totaling 93.
Newton County did not report additional cases Tuesday.
A total of 2,377 Hoosiers were confirmed to have died from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 14 since Monday. New deaths were reported between June 17 and 22.
To date, 426,376 tests had been reported to ISDH, up from with a positivity rate of 10.1%, data shows.
Additional tests reported Tuesday occurred between March 18 and June 22, state officials said.
State officials announced earlier this month any Hoosier seeking COVID-19 testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.
Testing will be available at Carrie Gosch Early Learning Center, 4001 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, according to the Lake County Health Department.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.