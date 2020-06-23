3 additional coronavirus deaths reported in Region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported across Northwest Indiana Tuesday, all in Lake County, data showed.

Death totals stood at 238 in Lake County, 37 in Porter County, 25 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County, and two in Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.

A total of 14 new deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 2,377.

The state listed another 192 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Indiana's case total Tuesday was up by 331 for a total of 42,871.

New cases reported Tuesday occurred between April 21 and June 22, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Lake County was up 52 coronavirus cases for a total of 4,489.

The Porter County Health Department reported Tuesday four new cases for a total of 648. Three patients were being treated in hospitals and 525 people had recovered.