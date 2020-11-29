3 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

There were 4,335 new cases added throughout Indiana, pushing the state's total to 333,312. New cases were reported between Wednesday and Saturday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,093 cases, up 31 from Saturday, and 21,693 tests. Lansing had 1,918 cases, up 25, and 16,858 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 15.7% in Lake County, up from 15.4% Saturday; 13% in Porter County, down from 13.2%; 13.4% in LaPorte County, unchanged; 14.7% in Newton County, down from 20.5%; and 12.3% in Jasper County, down from 13.6%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at an 10.8% seven-day rate, down from 11.1%, and 7.2% cumulative rate for all tests, unchanged. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 16-22.

ISDH reported 2,188,928 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,222,028 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.