3 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
The deaths were included in 24 more recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's count to 5,418.
NWI deaths totals included 469 in Lake County, 103 in Porter County, 97 in LaPorte County, 13 in Jasper County and 12 in Newton County.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 20 and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 267 deaths as probable, a decrease by two from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
The Region's five-county area saw an increase of 422 cases within the 24-hour reporting period.
Case totals included 28,722 in Lake County, up 237; 8,676 in Porter County, up 84; 4,928 in LaPorte County, up 69; 1,559 in Jasper County, up 23; and 588 in Newton County, up nine.
The Porter County Health Department listed 45 patients hospitalized, and 5,861 people recovered.
There were 4,335 new cases added throughout Indiana, pushing the state's total to 333,312. New cases were reported between Wednesday and Saturday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,093 cases, up 31 from Saturday, and 21,693 tests. Lansing had 1,918 cases, up 25, and 16,858 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 15.7% in Lake County, up from 15.4% Saturday; 13% in Porter County, down from 13.2%; 13.4% in LaPorte County, unchanged; 14.7% in Newton County, down from 20.5%; and 12.3% in Jasper County, down from 13.6%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at an 10.8% seven-day rate, down from 11.1%, and 7.2% cumulative rate for all tests, unchanged. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 16-22.
ISDH reported 2,188,928 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,222,028 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
There are 270 testing sites available around the state, including at St. Timothy Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave., in Gary. For more locations visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
