3 arrested for murder of 23-year-old killed in 2019

HAMMOND — Three suspects were taken into custody on Thursday for the 2019 fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Hammond man.
The “extremely violent suspects” were arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Task Force and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.
Police said the three individuals were wanted for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Quinton D. Kendrick-Taylor.
Two of the suspects were arrested in the 4900 block of Homerlee in East Chicago and one suspect was arrested in the 3200 block of Lupine Drive in Indianapolis, Kellogg said.
Police said the names of the three suspects will not be released at this time, but identified them as a 19-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman.
At 11:10 p.m. October 22, Hammond police were called to a shots fired report in the 1300 block of Liberty Court.
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest lying on the ground a short distance from his home. On March 27, Hammond police presented charges against the three suspects to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office and all of the individuals were charged with murder, Kellogg said.
Social media posts suggest the 23-year-old man who was gunned down may have been involved in an argument at a party just prior to being shot, according to previous police reports.
In a previous Times article, Kellogg said Kendrick-Taylor was allegedly an affiliated gang member, but it was not yet clear whether this shooting was gang-related.
Police said further information will be released as the investigation and court proceedings continue.
“Because of the hard work of Hammond police detectives, and the outstanding support of the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Task Force and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, these three dangerous individuals have been removed from the streets and await court proceedings,” Kellogg said.
