3 arrested for murder of 23-year-old killed in 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Three suspects were taken into custody on Thursday for the 2019 fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Hammond man.

The “extremely violent suspects” were arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Task Force and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Police said the three individuals were wanted for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Quinton D. Kendrick-Taylor.

Two of the suspects were arrested in the 4900 block of Homerlee in East Chicago and one suspect was arrested in the 3200 block of Lupine Drive in Indianapolis, Kellogg said.

Police said the names of the three suspects will not be released at this time, but identified them as a 19-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman.

At 11:10 p.m. October 22, Hammond police were called to a shots fired report in the 1300 block of Liberty Court.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest lying on the ground a short distance from his home. On March 27, Hammond police presented charges against the three suspects to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office and all of the individuals were charged with murder, Kellogg said.