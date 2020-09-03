3 arrests, seizure of 3.5 pounds of cocaine result from traffic stops on I-94, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOWELL — Two separate traffic stops Wednesday ended with three arrests and the discovery of a large amount of drugs including 3.5 pounds of cocaine, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

The drug seizures were netted in one day on Interstate 94, police said. An ISP task force out of the Lowell post, All Crimes Policing, made both arrests.

The first drug bust came after police stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on eastbound Interstate 94 near the Chesterton exit. Authorities searched the vehicle with consent of the driver and found 3.5 pounds of cocaine hidden inside, Rot said.

The driver, Dionte Johnson, 34, of San Antonio, Texas, was arrested and taken to Porter County Jail. Johnson was charged with dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine.