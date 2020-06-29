3 charged with illegally prescribing medications at local clinics

Onyeukwu was charged with five counts of dealing in a controlled substance by a practitioner, a level 4 felony, and two counts of unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, a level 6 felony.

Nwawueze is facing seven counts of dealing in a controlled substance by a practitioner.

Akeem was charged with five counts of dealing in a controlled substance by a practitioner and one count of use of a fictitious registration number, a level 6 felony.

Onyeukwu and Kareem each posted bond and have initial hearings set for July 22 and 20, respectively. Nwawueze posted bond after an arrest Monday, but no initial hearing date was listed yet, online records showed.

DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Gannon commended the Lake County prosecutor's office, the Indiana attorney general's office and the U.S. Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General for their work on the case.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to remember we are still in the midst of a prescription drug crisis that is claiming the lives of thousands of United States citizens each year," Gannon said. "It is of the utmost importance that physicians and nurse practitioners who illegally prescribe controlled substance medications be brought to justice."