3 children wounded in separate shootings over weekend, police say

GARY — Three children were wounded and a man suffered a neck injury in four separate shootings reported between Friday and Sunday, police said.
Gary police found an 11-year-old Gary boy with a gunshot wound after responding about 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the 700 block of Pierce Street, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The boy was accompanied by a 16-year-old girl from Goshen, Indiana, who had been reported as a runaway, police said.
The children told police they were walking near Fillmore Street and West Seventh Avenue when shots rang out and the boy noticed he had been struck, Westerfield said. The girl was not wounded.
Detective Sgt. William Fazekas is investigating.
In a separate incident, police determined a child suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound after they were dispatched about 2:40 p.m. Saturday to the 4700 block of Johnson Street, Westerfield said.
Police also were dispatched to a local hospital for the same shooting, she said.
Child Protective Services was assisting in the investigation, Westerfield said. Police did not immediately release further details about the child's age, gender or condition.
The previous day, police responded about 9:50 p.m. Friday to a local hospital after a 16-year-old Gary boy was checked in for a gunshot wound, police said.
Officers learned the shooting occurred earlier in the 700 block of Kentucky Street, Westerfield said.
The boy was sedated by the time police arrived and was unable to give a statement, she said.
Detective Sgt. William Fazekas is investigating.
In another incident, police were called about 1:10 a.m. Saturday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus after a 44-year-old man arrived seeking treatment for an injury to his neck.
The man told officers he was shot in the 6000 block of West Fifth Avenue and was transported to the hospital by another person, Westerfield said.
Medical staff couldn't determine what type of injury the man suffered and did not confirm it was a gunshot wound, police said.
Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond is investigating.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
