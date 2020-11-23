3 children wounded in separate shootings over weekend, police say

GARY — Three children were wounded and a man suffered a neck injury in four separate shootings reported between Friday and Sunday, police said.

Gary police found an 11-year-old Gary boy with a gunshot wound after responding about 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the 700 block of Pierce Street, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The boy was accompanied by a 16-year-old girl from Goshen, Indiana, who had been reported as a runaway, police said.

The children told police they were walking near Fillmore Street and West Seventh Avenue when shots rang out and the boy noticed he had been struck, Westerfield said. The girl was not wounded.

Detective Sgt. William Fazekas is investigating.

In a separate incident, police determined a child suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound after they were dispatched about 2:40 p.m. Saturday to the 4700 block of Johnson Street, Westerfield said.

Police also were dispatched to a local hospital for the same shooting, she said.

Child Protective Services was assisting in the investigation, Westerfield said. Police did not immediately release further details about the child's age, gender or condition.