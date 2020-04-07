3 Gary residents dead, 92 positive coronavirus cases in city, mayor says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY – Announcing that three Gary residents have died from coronavirus, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince stressed the importance of staying home to curb the amount of lives lost in the pandemic.

On Tuesday Prince said out of Lake County’s 11 deaths caused by coronavirus, three were Gary residents. Prince said there are 92 positive cases in the city, including 18 new cases.

“I do not like sharing such grim news, but it is important we understand the results of the public health and safety threat we are facing,” Prince said.

Prince noted statistics from Cook County, which show African-Americans make up 23% of the population yet account for more than 50% of coronavirus-related deaths.

In light of the upcoming Easter holiday, officials said leaders of religious congregations should not allow more than 10 people at a gathering and instead hold services online or spread out on property that is not inside a church building.

Residents and their families should also stay off basketball courts, playgrounds and other city park facilities, officials said.

Prince said residents should strictly follow social distancing guidelines, keeping a distance of 6 feet apart and to avoid contact when greeting each other.