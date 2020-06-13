You are the owner of this article.
3 hospitalized after car smashes into side of building, officials say
3 hospitalized after car smashes into side of building, officials say

Car crashes into former Glen Park Tile business

The former Glen Park Tile business is destroyed after a car crashed into the building early Saturday morning, police said.

 Photo provided

GARY — A car crashed into a former business, entrapping three of its occupants and leading to a building collapse early Saturday morning, officials said.

The Gary Fire Department responded just after 3 a.m. to the scene of a single car driven into the former Glen Park Tile business in the 3900 block of Broadway in Gary, Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

Two people were extricated from the car, O'Donnell said. All three occupants of the car were transported to a hospital.

No additional information was available about the victims' conditions or damage estimates.

This story is developing. Check back at nwi.com for updates.

