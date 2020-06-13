3 hospitalized after car smashes into side of building, officials say

GARY — A car crashed into a former business, entrapping three of its occupants and leading to a building collapse early Saturday morning, officials said.
The Gary Fire Department responded just after 3 a.m. to the scene of a single car driven into the former Glen Park Tile business in the 3900 block of Broadway in Gary, Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.
Two people were extricated from the car, O'Donnell said. All three occupants of the car were transported to a hospital.
No additional information was available about the victims' conditions or damage estimates.
This story is developing. Check back at nwi.com for updates.
Charles Clyde Long
Dimitri Zhanovich Kondratenko
Kevin Richard Christian Jr.
Christopher Lawrence Rochefort
Matthew Michael Cartwright
Aaron William Echols
Chaunte N. McChristian
Jerrell Taquan Harris
Jessica Romero
Joshua Ptak
Shawntenie Renee McSwain
Quintin Joseph Dombrowski
Anthony Cornell Brown
Eric Ramon Douglas
Jonathan Phillip Lackey
Melondie Monique Brown
Ryan Micheal Caldwell-Frye
Sherman James Caldwell
Tyler Lee Smith
Elizabeth B Zelaya
Adam R. Tigue
Thomas Kevin Lawrence
Allen Wayne Funk
Charles James Neary
Carmelo Virjilio Morales
Abigail Jo Lutz
Brandon Alan Klopp
Darnell Lamar Jones
James Jubari Jennings
Regina Alice Jackson
Derrick Ivy
Arturo Chavez
Brian Alan Carlin
Nikolas Robert Beushausen
Dameon DePaul Bell Jr.
Wesley Allen Barnett
Eliazar Zapapa Chavarria
Eric Salvador Barcenas
Jason L Rhodes
Mohammad Najeb Arifee
Shakita Renee Cameron
Brian Michael Maddaleni
Jennette Hardesty
Jonathan James Jimenez
Juan Gutierrez
Marshaun McCree
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!