3 killed in overnight collision, authorities say

GARY — Three people are dead after a traffic collision late Saturday near the border of Lake and Porter counties, authorities said.
The crash occurred on U.S. 12 near County Line Road. The Lake County Coroner responded around 10:48 p.m. to the scene.
Extraction had to be performed for the three deceased people, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.
The coroner identified two people, both from Gary, as 36-year-old Jaclyn D'Accena and 44-year-old Antonio Burks. The third person is currently listed as a John Doe. The cause and manner of death are pending for all.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
Aaron Lockett
Adrienne Fuller
Alec Lytle
Anthony Crawford
Anthony Southern
Ayrres Key
Bailey Madonia Perez
Benjamin Washington
Bernard Delph
Billy Borders
Bradley Webber
Brandon Terry
Casadine Jemison
Charles Long
Christopher Vorice
Crystal Novak
Dale Wilson
Damien Quiroz
David Archer
David Sullivan
Deja Sims
Derrick Baugh
Dessiree Maks
Dwight Culver
Eric Lewis
Gabrielle George
German Salamanca
Gisselle Vega
Harley Ragan
Heinz Kundel
Ian Bartlett
James Kelly
Jasmin Mauraides
Jason Weede
Jeffery Boylett
Jessica Nagy
Josef Klomliam
Joseph Barrera
Joseph Homans
Joseph Myers
Josue Anaya
Julie Jostes
Justin Brookover
Keith Scott
Kelcey Swinger
Kevin Carpenter
Kevin Tomaszewski
Kristina Schierberl
Ladaro Brown
Leobardo Costilla
Leobardo Costilla
Lindsay Griswold
Louis Shinkle
Marcus Jernigan
Matthew Jones
Matthew Stamper
Melanie Ratajczak
Michael Caruthers
Michael Pollard
Michelle Crawford
Michelle Hooper
Nicholas Hogan
Phillip Ritchie
Rabije Fejza
Rafael Calderon
Raymond Scott
Raymond Taylor
Rebecca Robak
Ressie Williams
Robert Vacendak
Rodney Howell
Romeo Castillo
Ryan Johnson
Samantha Cholke
Samantha Widup
Samuel Dove
Shane Buchmeier
Shannon Easton
Sierra Wells
Steven Hale
Tabitha Kirk
Tamika Garner
Tashad Martin
Terry Davis
Thomas O'Neill
Timothy Kitka
Tyrelle Williams
Virgil Nussel
William Wright
Willie Jenkins
Yesenia Vidaurri
Yesenia Vidaurri
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!