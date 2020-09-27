3 killed in overnight collision, authorities say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Three people are dead after a traffic collision late Saturday near the border of Lake and Porter counties, authorities said.

The crash occurred on U.S. 12 near County Line Road. The Lake County Coroner responded around 10:48 p.m. to the scene.

Extraction had to be performed for the three deceased people, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

The coroner identified two people, both from Gary, as 36-year-old Jaclyn D'Accena and 44-year-old Antonio Burks. The third person is currently listed as a John Doe. The cause and manner of death are pending for all.

