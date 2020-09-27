 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 killed in overnight collision, authorities say
alert urgent

3 killed in overnight collision, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

GARY — Three people are dead after a traffic collision late Saturday near the border of Lake and Porter counties, authorities said.

The crash occurred on U.S. 12 near County Line Road. The Lake County Coroner responded around 10:48 p.m. to the scene.

Extraction had to be performed for the three deceased people, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

The coroner identified two people, both from Gary, as 36-year-old Jaclyn D'Accena and 44-year-old Antonio Burks. The third person is currently listed as a John Doe. The cause and manner of death are pending for all.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

See how police spotted a missing boy at night from a helicopter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts