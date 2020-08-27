 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 killed in sewer project identified
urgent

3 killed in sewer project identified

{{featured_button_text}}
Police stock

A coroner has identified a father and son as two of the three men who died after becoming trapped in a manhole while working on a sewer project.

 Times file photo

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — A coroner has identified a father and son as two of the three men who died after becoming trapped in a manhole while working on a sewer project in northeastern Indiana's Columbia City.

Jason R. Ball, 48, and Bronson Ball, 21, both of Columbia City, were killed along with Douglas M. Kramer, 43, of Fort Wayne, Whitley County Coroner Randy Dellinger said Wednesday.

Each man died from asphyxia caused by a low-oxygen environment and subsequent drowning, Dellinger said. The deaths were ruled accidental.

The three men were working on a storm sewer 25 feet down when they became trapped Tuesday. There was 5 feet of water inside, the mayor's office has said.

The men were employees of Crosby Excavating of Fort Wayne, Dellinger said. The company was contracted to perform sewer work in the city.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the deaths.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: August 28th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts