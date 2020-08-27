3 killed in sewer project identified

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — A coroner has identified a father and son as two of the three men who died after becoming trapped in a manhole while working on a sewer project in northeastern Indiana's Columbia City.
Jason R. Ball, 48, and Bronson Ball, 21, both of Columbia City, were killed along with Douglas M. Kramer, 43, of Fort Wayne, Whitley County Coroner Randy Dellinger said Wednesday.
Each man died from asphyxia caused by a low-oxygen environment and subsequent drowning, Dellinger said. The deaths were ruled accidental.
The three men were working on a storm sewer 25 feet down when they became trapped Tuesday. There was 5 feet of water inside, the mayor's office has said.
The men were employees of Crosby Excavating of Fort Wayne, Dellinger said. The company was contracted to perform sewer work in the city.
The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the deaths.
