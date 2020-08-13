3 Milwaukee men headed to DC event arrested in Indiana

Indiana State Police said Sensabaugh, Ajala and Lowe were arrested about 6 p.m. near the city of Warsaw on U.S. 30 — a divided four-lane highway with a speed limit of 60 miles per hour — after dispatchers “began receiving calls of traffic backed up for several miles in the eastbound lanes of US 30."

State police said the protesters were “creating a dangerous situation for the group as well as traveling motorists" by walking at times in the right lane, with eight support vehicles traveling at walking speed.

Troopers spoke to Sensabaugh and explained that he and the others were creating a dangerous situation, but police said the group continued walking eastbound with the highway traffic, which state police said was backed up for about 7 miles.

Troopers again approached the marchers and explained that they could not continue traveling in the highway lane. The three were arrested following “multiple attempts to gain compliance," police said.