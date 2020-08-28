3-month-old's death was homicide; Emergency responders tried to save infant, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — The death of a 3-month-old boy from Chicago was deemed a homicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner said.

The child, identified as Adolphus McDonald, was pronounced dead about 12:30 p.m. Monday at Comer Children's Hospital, the medical examiner said.

Officials declared the cause of death as multiple injuries related to an alleged child abuse incident that occurred in the 300 block of Greenbay Avenue, in Calumet City.

At 8:43 a.m. on Aug 21 officers and EMS were called to a an unresponsive infant in a home in the 300 block of Greenbay Avenue, said Calumet City Chief of Police Chris Fletcher.

Emergency responders performed CPR on the infant and transported the child to a nearby hospital. The infant was later taken to another medical facility.

Fletcher said the child did not survive and after an autopsy at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, police investigated the death as a homicide.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.