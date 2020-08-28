 Skip to main content
3-month-old's death was homicide, medical examiner says
3-month-old's death was homicide, medical examiner says

Ambulance stock
The Times

CHICAGO — The death of a 3-month-old boy from Chicago was deemed a homicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner said.

The child, identified as Adolphus McDonald, was pronounced dead about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Comer Children's Hospital, the medical examiner said.

Officials declared the cause of death as multiple injuries related to an alleged child abuse incident that occurred in the 300 block of Greenbay Avenue, in Calumet City.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

