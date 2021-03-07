3 more COVID-19 deaths reported across NWI

Three more Region residents died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by health officials.
The deaths included two in LaPorte County and one in Lake County.
The three fatalities were included in 11 more reported across Indiana. A total of 12,310 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 15 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
NWI has had 1,429 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. County totals include 891 in Lake County, 262 in Porter County, 201 in LaPorte County, 43 in Jasper County and 32 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 427 deaths statewide as probable, the same as the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
There were 51 new COVID-19 cases added across the Region, following corrections to the previous day's totals. County totals include 48,729 in Lake County, up 42; 9,838 in LaPorte County, up seven; and 3,193 in Jasper County, up two. Newton County remained at 968 total cases.
The Porter County Health Department as of March 1 does not update case totals on the weekends. The department last reported a total of 16,296 cases on Friday.
A total of 748 positive cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 667,262. New cases were reported Saturday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,261 cases, up three from the previous day, and 35,401 tested. Lansing had 3,009 cases, up three, and 28,481 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.3% in Lake County, unchanged from the previous day; 5% in Porter County, unchanged; 3.5% in LaPorte County, up from 3.3%; 2.5% in Newton County, up from 1.5%; and 6% in Jasper County, down from 5.6%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Sunday, 696,457 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 677,890 the previous day, according to state health officials.
The State Department of Health also reported that 1,127,721 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,112,590.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 50 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.