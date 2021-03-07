3 more COVID-19 deaths reported across NWI

Three more Region residents died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by health officials.

The deaths included two in LaPorte County and one in Lake County.

The three fatalities were included in 11 more reported across Indiana. A total of 12,310 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 15 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

NWI has had 1,429 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. County totals include 891 in Lake County, 262 in Porter County, 201 in LaPorte County, 43 in Jasper County and 32 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 427 deaths statewide as probable, the same as the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.

There were 51 new COVID-19 cases added across the Region, following corrections to the previous day's totals. County totals include 48,729 in Lake County, up 42; 9,838 in LaPorte County, up seven; and 3,193 in Jasper County, up two. Newton County remained at 968 total cases.