3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Three more people died from COVID-19 in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by health officials.
The three fatalities were part of 10 more reported across Indiana. A total of 12,446 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.
New deaths were reported between Jan. 29 and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,442 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic, according to statistics from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
County totals include 902 in Lake County, 262 in Porter County, 201 in LaPorte County, 44 in Jasper County and 33 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 410 deaths statewide as probable, unchanged from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 79,618, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
County totals include 49,074 in Lake County, up 53; 51,783 in LaPorte County, up 16; and 3,232 in Jasper County, up three. Newton County remained at 975 cases.
The Porter County Health Department doesn't provide updated data on weekends. The most recent case total reported Friday was 16,047.
Across Indiana there were 701 more positive cases counted. The state's total stands at 672,544. New cases were reported Saturday.
The Porter County Health Department on Friday listed one patient hospitalized and 15,878 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,291 cases, up three from the previous day, and 36,203 tested. Lansing had 3,045 cases, up seven, and 29,039 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.5% in Lake County, up from 4.4% the day before; 4.2% in Porter County, up from 4%; 4.3% in LaPorte County, up from 4.1%; 2.3% in Newton County, down from 3.3%; and 6% in Jasper County, down from 6.4%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The State Department of Health updated its vaccine dashboard Friday to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those individuals are considered fully vaccinated, said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.
Through Sunday, 830,862 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 816,080 the previous day, according to state health officials.
A total of 31,576 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 799,286.
ISDH also reported that 1,270,966 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,256,381.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 50 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.