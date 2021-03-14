3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Through Sunday, 830,862 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 816,080 the previous day, according to state health officials.

A total of 31,576 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 799,286.

ISDH also reported that 1,270,966 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,256,381.

There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 50 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.