3 more die from COVID-19 in Lake County, officials report

That total included 48,912 in Lake County, 16,401 in Porter County, 9,885 in LaPorte County, 3,213 in Jasper County and 970 in Newton County, following corrections.

A total of 922 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 670,074. Newly-recorded cases were reported between Dec. 19, 2020 and Wednesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed one patient hospitalized and 15,878 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,279 cases, up five from the previous day, and 35,808 tested. Lansing had 3,030 cases, up seven, and 23,731 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.4% in Lake County, up from 4.2% the day before; 4.2% in Porter County, down from 4.5%; 3.9% in LaPorte County, down from 4.1%; 4.4% in Newton County, up from 2.5%; and 6.2% in Jasper County, up from 5.6%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Through Monday, 771,091 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 744,712 the previous day, according to state health officials.