3 more die from COVID-19 in Region; Indiana reports over 75,000 cases

The Westville Correctional Facility on Tuesday had 202 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 202 inmates and 104 staff had recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

A total of 861,655 people in Indiana had been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with an 8.8% total positive rate and 7.7% seven-day positivity rate. The seven-day positivity rate reflects July 29 to Aug. 4.

The Region's seven-day positive rates include Lake County, 7.8%; Jasper County, 6.7%; Porter County, 6.3%; Newton County, 6.2%; and LaPorte County, 5.6%.

ISDH reported 67,194 tested in Lake County, 18,612 in Porter County, 14,456 in LaPorte County, 3,922 in Jasper County and 1,076 in Newton County.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.