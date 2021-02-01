3 more die from COVID in Northwest Indiana, health officials report

The total number of Northwest Indiana residents who tested positive rose to 75,246.

A total of 1,733 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 628,391. New cases were reported Sunday.

The Porter County Health Department listed 24 patients hospitalized and 14,723 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,135 cases, up six from the previous day, and 31,625 tested. Lansing had 2,859 cases, up three, and 25,075 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 8.7% in Lake County, down from 9.5% the day before; 9.5% in Porter County, down from 9.9%; 10.6% in LaPorte County, down from 11.8%; 14.6% in Newton County, down from 15.7%; and 8.6% in Jasper County, down from 8.7%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Through Monday, 143,638 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 562,084 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.