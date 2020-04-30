3 more Gary residents die of coronavirus; ‘surge’ in cases expected, mayor says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — Three more Gary residents have died from coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 15 people since the pandemic’s beginning, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said Thursday afternoon.

The city reported 15 new cases for a total of 414.

“Clearly, the ﬁght against this deadly disease is not over,” Prince said. “We have a long way to go. We are still seeing too many of our residents contracting this disease. I believe we will see a surge over the next few weeks.”

The mayor and his team are crafting a phased-in plan for city employees to return to work, with more details will be released in the near future. In addition, Prince said on Friday he will host the city’s daily video update on the city's website, Gary.gov, where he will discuss updates on Lake Street construction plans.

“Please continue to use good social distancing techniques as you interact with your family and friends,” Prince said. “Also, please limit your travel to work and essential business only. Just as we have a long way to go, it’s important we all remain vigilant to control the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Please remain calm and patient, and we will get through this together.”