 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 more Hoosiers die to COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana
alert urgent

3 more Hoosiers die to COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana

{{featured_button_text}}
The latest on coronavirus cases, deaths

A health care worker bags a sample May 4 during a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at East Chicago Central High School.

 John Luke, file, The Times

Another three people in Northwest Indiana died to COVID-19 as the Region added a total of 157 new cases, according to updated statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 13 new deaths were reported Indiana, bringing the state's tally to 3,418.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 18 and Wednesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 327 in Lake County, up two; Porter County, 49, no change; LaPorte County, 42, up one; Newton County, 11, no change; and Jasper County, two, no change.

ISDH listed another 227 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 97 more cases for a total of 10,869. Porter County had 31 more cases, upping its total to 2,273. LaPorte County increased by 26, to 1,558. Jasper County's total increased by three, for a total of 406. Newton County's case total stayed at 175.

ISDH reported 1,171 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 121,176. New cases were reported between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed three patients currently hospitalized and 2,012 people recovered.

A total of 2,087,611 coronavirus tests had been administered in Indiana with 1,387,731 individuals tested. The state had a 5.8% cumulative positive rate and 4.3% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Sept. 18-24.

The Region's seven-day positivity rates were as follows: Porter County, 6%; LaPorte County, 5.6%; Lake County, 5%; Jasper County, 3.1%; and Newton County, 0.2%.

ISDH reports 99,155 tested in Lake County, 30,215 in Porter County, 22,296 in LaPorte County, 6,095 in Jasper County and 1,812 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between April 29 and Wednesday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops - Cpl. Michael Bork teaser

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts