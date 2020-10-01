3 more Hoosiers die to COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana

Another three people in Northwest Indiana died to COVID-19 as the Region added a total of 157 new cases, according to updated statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 13 new deaths were reported Indiana, bringing the state's tally to 3,418.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 18 and Wednesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 327 in Lake County, up two; Porter County, 49, no change; LaPorte County, 42, up one; Newton County, 11, no change; and Jasper County, two, no change.

ISDH listed another 227 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 97 more cases for a total of 10,869. Porter County had 31 more cases, upping its total to 2,273. LaPorte County increased by 26, to 1,558. Jasper County's total increased by three, for a total of 406. Newton County's case total stayed at 175.