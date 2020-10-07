 Skip to main content
3 more lives lost to COVID in NWI; state death toll hits 3,500
urgent

Coronavirus testing STOCK

This Times file photo shows health care providers working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in April. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday in Northwest Indiana, including two in Lake County and one in LaPorte County.

The additional deaths bring totals to 334 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 46 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and three in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, 17 additional deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 3,500.

Another 227 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Wednesday occurred between Oct. 1 and 6, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 16,083 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Lake County added 62 cases, for a total of 11,344, state officials said. The county's seven-day positivity rate was 6.2% for all tests and 8.7% for unique individuals.

Porter County added 25 cases, for a total of 2,428. The county's seven-day positivity rates were 5.2% for all tests and 7.4% for unique individuals.

LaPorte County added 10 cases, for a total of 1,704. The county's seven-day positivity rates were 7.5% for all tests and 10.2% for unique individuals.

Jasper County added three cases, for a total of 427. The county's positivity rates were 3.9% for all tests and 6.5% for unique individuals.

Newton County added one case, for a total of 180. The county's positivity rates were 2.4% for all tests and 4.2% for unique individuals.

Statewide, an additional 1,302 cases were reported, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 128,227.

State officials said 1,440,917 individuals have been tested in Indiana. Some of those individuals have received more than one test, bringing the total number of tests to 2.22 million.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City. 

